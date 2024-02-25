Cowlitz County homeowner ‘violently assaulted’, suspect on loose

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man suspected of assaulting a Longview homeowner during a burglary, then stealing a car and breaking into another nearby home and stealing clothes remains on the loose, Cowlitz County authorities said late Saturday.

The initial incident happened around 8:30 a.m. The suspect, whose picture was released by investigators, broke into a Longview home when the homeowner interrupted him. That’s when, authorities said, the “violently assaulted” the homeowner, then took the car and fled.

The car was found on Columbia Heights Road. A Cowlitz County K9 tracked the scent to the 4200 block of Pacific Way, about 3 blocks from where the suspect allegedly broke into another house and stole clothes.

However, he got away. Officials want him for kidnapping, burglary and theft of a vehicle.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Authorities are interested in any video from residents in the area of the investigation and urges residents to be aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

