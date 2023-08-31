Coworker claimed pattern of abuse by Osceola deputy accused of domestic violence, court records show

An Osceola County deputy sheriff who was arrested last month in Orlando after being accused of domestic violence had a pattern of abuse for years against a fellow deputy he was dating who later reported him to Orlando police, according to court records recently made public.

According to the affidavit, Alex Valentin, who was fired from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office after turning himself in July 10 at the Orange County Jail, is accused of repeatedly attacking his girlfriend since at least 2021, after two years together.

The woman, who the Orlando Sentinel is not naming because she is a domestic violence survivor, said Valentin was married throughout the relationship and that he slapped her for the first time after she “cheated on him,” the affidavit said.

They stayed in an on-and-off relationship, but their arguments grew more violent in the months that followed, she told investigators. In one incident the survivor said happened while they were both on-duty at the Sheriff’s Office, the two began fighting over a phone call by Valentin’s wife and she drove off in her patrol car after Valentin grabbed her by the arm.

After Valentin followed her to a car wash, he tapped her rear bumper with the front bumper of his undercover car and threatened to kill her and himself, saying he “had a shot at her,” according to the affidavit.

The survivor was able to escape while responding to a call for service, she told investigators. Still, the violence allegedly continued, with the survivor recounting multiple instances in which he attacked her and providing photos of her injuries.

The couple broke up for good in June, the survivor told police, though she said there were at least two incidents in which Valentin pointed his agency-issued gun at her.

Valentin, who has worked at the Sheriff’s Office for 11 years, is charged with false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a firearm and domestic battery. He has pleaded not guilty and was released on $3,700 bond shortly after his arrest.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about the details of the affidavit. At the time, the agency issued a statement saying Sheriff Marcos López’s “support and concern is with the victim.”

It’s not clear whether the Sheriff’s Office was aware of the relationship between Valentin and the survivor, nor is it clear if the violence was ever reported to the agency. Court records show Valentin is currently seeking a divorce from his wife, with whom he has two children.

A lawyer for Valentin didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

A review of Valentin’s personnel file obtained by the Sentinel shows he had no disciplinary action against him other than being fired after his arrest, though he does plan on appealing his termination.

The only other complaint investigated against him was for allegedly shoplifting at a Walmart in St. Cloud, though police officers in that case determined he and his wife had accidentally left a self-service checkout without paying for their items and an internal investigation ruled the complaint as “exonerated.”

Valentin’s agency records also show a pattern of praise and commendation for his work throughout his time at the Sheriff’s Office, including at his assignment on the agency’s Narcotics Enforcement Team, where he had worked since 2021.

But his July arrest marked the third Osceola deputy to face charges this year.

A month earlier, Arturo Domínguez was fired after being arrested for using an agency databases to help a childhood friend accused of child sex abuse evade arrest. Meanwhile, Deputy David Crawford is on administrative leave while a culpable negligence case proceeds after setting a man on fire by using his Taser while the man lay in a pool of gasoline.

If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or Florida’s Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-500-1119. In Central Florida, you can also call the Harbor House’s 24-hour confidential crisis hotline at 407-886-2856.