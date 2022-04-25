Coworker found guilty of second-degree murder of Taylorville man in Florida

Gordon Lee McKinney

A Florida man was convicted Wednesday in the 2020 shooting death of a Taylorville man at a construction site in Panama City, Florida.

David Allan Donaldson, 42, of Havana, Florida, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Gordon Lee McKinney, 55.

Donaldson had been doing related work for a company that McKinney's construction firm, Hoss Style Contracting, had subcontracted with, Panama City police officials said at the time. "Hoss" was McKinney's nickname.

See also: Springfield ordinance on pedestrians in roadways pulled from final passage. Here's why

An altercation between the two men over differences in a work product broke out behind the Panama City Square shopping plaza early on Oct. 27.

According to a news release from the prosecutor's office, McKinney notified his supervisor of the work-related issues, and the defendant engaged in “trash talking” with the victim.

In a confrontation near the defendant’s truck, Donaldson produced a pistol and shot McKinney twice, including once in the back.

McKinney was taken to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital where he died.

In the trial, Donaldson claimed self-defense, but the prosecutor pointed out to jurors the inconsistencies, noting Donaldson did not have any scratches, scrapes, bruises or red marks on his body.

McKinney’s daughter, Cortney McKinney, told The State Journal-Register in 2020 that her father traveled all over the country for his job. He had been working on the project in Panama City for about four months.

McKinney, an attorney who formerly lived in Texas but now lives and practices in Springfield, said her father was supposed to wrap up work in Florida and head back to Illinois around the time of the incident.

Gordon McKinney's wife, Sherri, and son, Chance, live in Taylorville.

More: UIS faculty vote to authorize strike, which could come as early as May 2

Cortney McKinney said Friday that several family members attended the trial in Florida.

Story continues

"I felt a huge relief when the verdict was read," McKinney admitted. "It felt great to know the jury saw what we have known for a year and a half, that Donaldson is a murderer and a liar. The verdict can’t bring my dad back, but it does bring some comfort to know his murderer is being held accountable."

Sherri McKinney called it "a just verdict."

Gordon McKinney was a graduate of MacMurray College in Jacksonville where he studied marketing and accounting.

Donaldson also was convicted of aggravated assault with a firearm. He faces 25 years to life on the murder charge and five years on the aggravated assault conviction, which he will have to serve consecutively.

Donaldson will be sentenced May 10.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Florida man was convicted of murdering Taylorville construction boss