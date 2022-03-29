Coworker kills 71-year-old driver during argument on drive home from Georgia, cops say

A dispute between coworkers driving home from a job turned deadly on Interstate 85 in Georgia, police said.

Jackson County deputies got a call at 3:10 a.m. on March 28 from a 22-year-old who was from Pennsylvania, according to a news release posted on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

The caller wouldn’t give much information, but reported an incident on I-85 at the 144 mile marker, according to deputies.

When authorities arrived, they found a panel truck pulling a U-Haul trailer that was stopped in the emergency lanes. A man who had been shot was inside.

The driver, 71-year-old Samuel Sanders from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was not respondsive and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

It didn’t take long for deputies to identify a suspect.

“Shortly after arrival, we received the information that there was a suspect who fled the scene on foot,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the news release.

Georgia State Patrol aviation and troopers, police from Jefferson and Commerce and a K-9 unit participated in the search for the accused shooter — 67-year-old Donald Carter from Philadelphia.

Authorities found Carter around 8:52 a.m. inside a building near some chicken houses close to I-85, according to the sheriff’s office. The owner of the residence helped deputies locate the suspect.

Deputies said the shooting occurred when the two men got into an argument while driving from Georgia, where they’d been working, back to Philadelphia.

Carter was arrested and is in the Jackson County Jail in Jefferson, Georgia and faces aggravated assault and murder charges, according to jail records.

