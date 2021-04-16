His coworkers were stealing his marijuana, police say. He’s now been charged with murder

Roland Day was convinced that three of his coworkers had rifled through his bag and stolen his marijuana.

So he headed to the bus stop near a Home Depot where he knew the trio would be, got out of the car holding a gun and fired at least seven times, according to a police report.

One of his coworkers, who was 21, was killed and two others were injured.

Day, 40, was arrested Thursday, two days after Tuesday’s shooting, and was being held in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with no bond. He has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Police say Day and the three victims worked at the Tremron paver manufacturing plant in Medley.

In the days leading up to the shooting, Day had warned several coworkers to leave his bag alone, a witness told police, according to the police report.

On Tuesday, shortly before the shooting, Day asked another coworker where one of the victims was, police said. That worker told him that the victim had already left.

The unidentified victims had walked to a bus stop near the Home Depot at 13895 W. Okeechobee Rd. around 2 p.m. Police say surveillance video from the Home Depot and a transit bus showed a silver sedan pulling into the parking lot, a tall man getting out, walking toward the bus stop and opening fire from behind. The man then returned to the sedan and took off.

One victim fell into the street after being struck in the back. He died in the street. The other two men shot, a 66-year-old and a 38-year-old, were airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a hospital. Their conditions were not known Friday and police did not identify the victims.

One of the victims told police that Day was ranting about someone going in his bag.

On Thursday, police pulled Day over for a traffic violation. After getting a search warrant, police found a handgun in his car, an officer said in the report.

Day told police that the victims “were going into his bag and stealing his marijuana.” He said he warned the victims not to do it again and they “laughed at him and did not take him seriously,” an officer wrote.

Police later determined that a shell casing found at the scene matched the gun in Day’s car, police said.

Miami Herald staff writers Charles Rabin and David Ovalle contributed to this report.