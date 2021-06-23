Cows escape from Los Angeles-area slaughterhouse, lead police on chase

A herd of cows led sheriff's deputies on a chase through a city in southeastern Los Angeles County on Tuesday evening after escaping from a slaughterhouse, according to reports.

At least 34 cows were reportedly seen stampeding down streets and across lawns in Pico Rivera around 8:30 p.m. PT. The Los Angele County Sheriff's Department told people to avoid the area.

One of the cows charged a man who was taken to a hospital afterward, according to FOX 11 of Los Angeles. The cow was later shot and killed by an officer, KABC-TV in Los Angeles reported.

Another cow was hit by a car but walked away from the incident, FOX 11 reported.

By 10: 20 p.m., authorities had caught most of the cows and gotten them into trailers, KABC reported.

It wasn't immediately clear how the cows escaped.