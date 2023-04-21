Cows mysteriously mutilated with ‘precision’ at 6 different locations, Texas cops say

Six cows were mutilated in the same specific way at six separate locations across Texas, officials said.

Recently, a 6-year-old cow was found dead and lying on its side with body parts missing, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said in an April 19 news release.

“A straight, clean cut, with apparent precision, had been made to remove the hide around the cow’s mouth on one side, leaving the meat under the removed hide untouched,” officials said.

“The tongue was also completely removed from the body with no blood spill,” officials added.

There was scant evidence to indicate what happened, officials said, noting that no tire tracks or footprints were observed in the vicinity of the carcass, and there were no signs of a struggle.

“Ranchers also reported that no predators or birds would scavenge the remains of the cow, leaving it to decay untouched for several weeks,” officials said.

Five other cows had reportedly been maimed in a similar way in surrounding counties.

The animals were also found with parts of their faces missing and their tongues entirely removed, officials said. Two of the cows also had their genitalia and anuses removed.

The mysterious maimings don’t appear to be unique to Texas, officials said.

“Multiple similar incidents have been reported across the United States and we are actively coordinating with other agencies to find answers,” officials said, adding that the cause of death in all six cases is unknown.

Madison County is located about 100 miles northwest of Houston.

The same phenomenon was reported on many occasions across the United States in the 1970s, according to an article published in 2011 in the journal Agricultural History.

Although many argued the maimings were the result government conspiracy or aliens, researchers found they were actually caused by scavenging animals, such as vultures and skunks, according to the article.

