Cox Barton County Hospital honored for providing high levels of patient experience

Jan. 8—LAMAR, Mo. — Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar has been named a 2023 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey.

Cox Barton ranks among the nation's top 5% of Press Ganey clients being recognized for showing the highest levels of standards in patient experience.

Cox Barton County is a 25-bed critical-access hospital.

"This prestigious award is a testament of the unwavering commitment by our physicians and staff to consistently provide personalized, compassionate care for our friends and neighbors," Chris Wyatt, president of Cox Barton County Hospital, said in a statement.

According to Wyatt, some best practices at Cox Barton include nursing staff performing hourly rounding, complimentary handstitched lap quilts in every room, recognition of veterans, nurse bedside shift reporting, in-room pharmacy education, thank-you notes signed by caregivers, and discharge follow-up calls.

A reception to recognize the award winners will be held in February at the Press Ganey HX24 Conference in Orlando, Florida.