Cox charged with rape, sexual assault, and incest

Jan. 25—A Richmond man has been charged with rape, sexual abuse, and incest after an investigation dating back to 2020.

Shawn M. Cox, Richmond, was arrested on Jan. 21 and charged with first degree rape of a victim under 12 years of age, first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years of age, and incest with a victim under 12 years of age or serious physical injury.

According to arrest citations from the Richmond Police Department, a forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass on July 21, 2020 with a juvenile female victim disclosed that

Cox raped and sexually abused the four-year-old victim. Text in the citations claim that these alleged assaults occurred for two years until the victim was six-years-old.

Another forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center on Aug. 4, 2020 alleged that Cox also assaulted a juvenile male victim — touching his genitals and rear on several occasions.

On Jan. 21, 2022 Cox was located and detained by officers from the RPD. He was taken to the Richmond Police Department for an interview and advised of his Miranda Rights. Cox allegedly requested to speak with an attorney before he was lodged at the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

—Elizabeth Shepard, Richmond, was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with speeding 21 miles per hour over the speed limit, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and failure to produce an insurance card.

—Amanda R. Williams, Richmond, was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and second-degree escape.

—Jaleel K. Campbell, of Tennessee, was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with fourth-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, and giving an officer false identifying information.

—Clifford Barnett, Berea, was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged with first-degree strangulation, first-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault, failure to notify an address change to the Department of Transportation, and violating a Kentucky EPO/DVO.

Story continues

—Chandi Jefferson, Lexington, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with first-degree possession of heroin, tampering with physical evidence, and failing to appear in court.

—Antonio Hernandez, Richmond, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with speeding over 26 miles per hour over the speed limit, reckless driving, driving without an operators moped license, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.