Cox convicted of 1977 murder of Anderson widow

Aug. 4—ANDERSON — Michael J. Cox's 2021 arrest on several sex-related charges wasn't his first serious brush with the law. Forty years ago, he was convicted in the brutal murder of an Anderson woman.

Cox, whose current charges are winding through the court system now, was convicted along with John Drake in 1983 in connection with the 1977 murder of Ruth Heaton.

The Indiana Supreme Court affirmed Cox's conviction in 1986.

He was originally sentenced to life in prison, but that was later modified to a 40-year sentence. Cox was released from prison after serving 17 years and then had seven years on probation.

A court document states on the morning of April 8, 1977, Ruth Heaton, a nearly-blind widow and retired teacher, was found dead in her Anderson home by a friend. Heaton had been struck five blows to the head with a candelabra, strangled with a rope tied around her neck and then suspended from an interior doorknob.

Suspicion initially centered on Cox, who had served as the victim's handyman. On the day of her death, he had taken her to lunch and then deposited an $11,000 check drawn on her account into his own account.

Police found the garage door opener to Heaton's house in Cox's car.

Cox was convicted in 1978 of forgery, but sufficient evidence was not available at that time to file murder charges.

John Drake's brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Amy Drake, were close friends with Cox and initially also were suspected of the murder.

In 1980, Amy Drake telephoned Anderson police from her home in Ohio and told them that at a 1977 party in Miami, John Drake had confessed to killing Heaton while Cox watched.

Police subsequently contacted John Drake's former wife in New Jersey and obtained a similar statement by phone.

This renewed investigation led to John Drake and Cox's convictions and life sentences in 1983.

