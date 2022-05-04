The Peak Innovation Center received a $100,000 donation on Fridayfrom COX Communications for a new Career Center and to support three Network Engineering Technology classrooms.

Cox donors stand with career development facilitators Stephanie Freeman and Amye Drackett at the Peak Innovation Center.

The COX Career Center will connect students to business and industry through robust communication efforts. Students will learn application processes, interviewing skills, resume writing, and other post-secondary preparation activities.

Terry Morawski, superintendent for Fort Smith Public Schools, said the COX Career Center will be a hub at Peak Innovation Center to provide support students need to transition into their careers.

“We are grateful to COX for their support of Peak Innovation Center and the students across the region it serves,” she said.

The career center will also support community engagement and service-learning projects to enhance relationships among students and business partners. Tina Gabbard, vice president and market leader for COX Communications in Arkansas, said she's excited to partner with Peak.

“Our goals align beautifully with the future of technology, and the future of technology as it ties to employment in Fort Smith and our region,” she said.

In addition, the COX Career Center will be a place for community partners and economic development professionals to meet with students and parents. Stephanie Freeman, career development facilitator for FSPS, said her team is excited to have this space for students.

“Students can find employment, learn about various companies, prepare for interviews, work on credentials, build their resume, and much more," she said.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Cox donates $100,000 to Peak Innovation Center