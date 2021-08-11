Cox family files civil lawsuit over shooting death

Aug. 11—TRIAD — Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel today filed a civil lawsuit against the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Michael Shane Hill and others on behalf of the family of Fred Cox Jr.

The lawsuit, which was announced at a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Greensboro, describes how Hill shot and killed the Black teenager at the Living Water Baptist Church in High Point on Nov. 8, 2020.

The federal lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. The plaintiff is Tenicka Shannon, the victim's mother, who is also the administrator of his estate.

In addition to Hill and the sheriff's office, the suit also names Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America, which is the surety for the sheriff's bond, as a defendant.

The complaint cites six counts, including the use of excessive force by the deputy; a claim of patterns and practices in the sheriff's office that violate the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments of civilians; wrongful death battery and negligence; and survival battery and negligence, meaning the deputy caused malicious and needless bodily harm and reasonable care was not taken to prevent those injuries.

The complaint is seeking compensatory, punitive and special damages and costs as defined under federal law in an amount to be determined by a jury.

Cox, 18, was shot to death at a funeral at the church, after shots rang out from a drive-by shooting on the opposite side of the church. Witnesses say he was ushering a mother and her 12-year-old son into the church for safety when the plainclothes deputy shot him multiple times from behind. Cox died at the scene.

A grand jury heard the case on June 1 but did not indict the officer, determining there was "insufficient evidence to support criminal charges," according to a statement from the office of Guilford County District Attorney Avery Crump.

"This young man was shot in the back by an officer while trying to save lives in a very dangerous situation," lead attorney Ben Crump said. "How does this possibly make sense, and what must we do to stop these tragedies in North Carolina and across the country?"

Co-counsel Antonio Romanucci added, "How many times must we fight for justice for someone who was killed by a police officer acting as a warrior and not a guardian? That is one of the very fundamental things wrong with policing in America today, and exactly why we need common-sense police reform in this country to hold officers and municipalities accountable for their actions."

Shannon, the plaintiff, said through tears that her family is still grieving deeply, but will not give up.

"We will keep fighting for justice in his name as long as it takes," she said. "We miss him so badly, but our sadness is compounded with sheer confusion about how this tragedy possibly could have happened."

