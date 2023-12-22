Cox Mill’s Ryan Hunter leads All-Observer high school volleyball honorees

Cox Mill’s Ryan Hunter is the Charlotte Observer volleyball player of the year after leading the team to a 4A state runner-up finish and a Greater Metro 4A conference title this season.

The 6-foot-2 junior had 387 kills, 169 digs, 51 blocks and 49 aces for the Chargers.

Cox Mill had an impressive playoff run, beating Western Guilford, Palisades, Hough, Marvin Ridge and Ronald Reagan High before falling to Middle Creek in the 4A state finals.

Hunter is a University of Nebraska commit.

▪ Cannon School’s Abby Hooker is coach of the year after leading the Cougars to the NCISAA 4A state championship, where they beat eight-time defending state champion North Raleigh 3-0 in the finals.

Hooker led Cannon School to a 23-2 record, including a 10-0 mark in CISAA conference play.

Cannon School won their final 17 games of the season.

First Team

Anne Bradley Bing, Gaston Day: The three-time all-state junior and University of South Carolina commit had 293 kills, 468 assists, 315 digs, 88 aces and 26 blocks this season.

Reagan Chisholm, Mallard Creek: The Queen City Athletic conference player of the year, a senior, had 423 kills, 95 aces, 227 digs and 28 blocks for the Mavericks.

Megyn Gaither, North Iredell: The Raiders all-state junior setter had 788 assists and 247 digs this season.

Jordin Glass, Davidson Day: The Patriots’ all-state junior, a University of Tennessee-Chattanooga commit, had 312 kills, 74 blocks, 62 aces and 46 digs. Glass was named NCISAA Foothills Athletic conference player of the year.

Jordan Griffin, Hough: The Huskies’ second-team all-state Wingate University commit had 363 kills, 249 digs and 66 aces this season.

Halle Horton, Davidson Day: The Patriots’ all-state junior had 352 kils, 101 digs, 31 blocks. Horton is a Division I recruit, according to Davidson Day volleyball coach Catherine Glass.

Ryan Hunter, Cox Mill: The University of Nebraska commit had 387 kills, 169 digs, 51 blocks and 49 aces for the 4A state runner-up.

Eliza Jenkins, North Iredell: The Raiders’ all-state senior, an all-state pick, had 392 kills, 269 digs this season.

Anya Lee, Myers Park: The Mustangs sophomore had a breakout season as the SoMeck 4A conference player of the year.

Ari Lopez, Cannon School: The University of Tampa commit, an all-state junior setter and CISAA conference player of the year, led the Cougars to a NCISAA 4A state title with 547 assists, 228 digs and 66 aces.

Alise Mayers, Highland Tech: The 1A first-team all-state junior led the Rams in kills (305) and led them to the 1A state semifinals.

Charlie Meadoweal, Palisades: The North Carolina A&T commit, a second-team all-state senior, led the Pumas with 251 kills, 375 assists, 226 digs and 41 aces, while also leading Palisades to their first playoff victory ever this season.

Camie Mitrovich, Rock Hill: The all-state senior led the Bearcats to the 5A state semifinals with 377 kills, 367 digs, 56 blocks and 21 aces.

Maria Nix, Cannon School: The all-state junior, a Butler University commit, had 306 kills, 160 digs and 36 aces this season.

Camryn Shelton, Ardrey Kell: The Knights’ all-state senior setter, a University of Central Florida commit, had 536 assists, 47 blocks, 31 aces, despite missing several weeks with an injury.

Arielle Walker, Cox Mill: The Chargers’ all-state senior had 328 kills, 166 digs, 41 aces and 39 blocks for the 4A state runner-up.

Josie Zettlemoyer, Marvin Ridge: The Mavericks’ second team all-state senior, the Southern Carolinas’ conference player of the year, had 307 kills, 270 digs and 36 aces this season

Second Team

Emily Allen, Cherryville, So.

Joy Atwell, Lake Norman Charter, Sr.

Megan Brown, Gaston Day, Sr.

Kaydan Flowers, North Iredell, Jr.

Hannah Glynn, Catawba Ridge, Jr.

Jordyn Gray, Cox Mill, So.

Victoria Kasanganay, Ardrey Kell, Sr.

Ashley Malone, Charlotte Latin, Sr.

Jumana Martin, Nation Ford, Jr.

Stella Neels, East Lincoln, Jr.

Kiley Petras, Marvin Ridge, Jr.

Ella Scott, Nation Ford, Sr.

Kaydee Smith, Davidson Day, Jr.

Madison Thompson, Highland Tech, Jr.

Destiny Thomas, Cannon School, Sr.

Erin Wholley, Ardrey Kell, Sr.

Ella Whittington, Hough, Sr.