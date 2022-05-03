Coyote attack in Dallas leaves 2-year-old in critical condition; police search for animal

A 2-year-old child is in critical condition after being attacked by a coyote Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the 9200 block of Royalpine Drive in Dallas.

Police said that the 2-year-old was sitting on the front porch of a home when the toddler was attacked by the wild animal. The child was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said in a news release.

A responding officer saw the coyote at a park near where the attack occurred and fired shots at the animal.

“The coyote retreated into the woods. It is unknown if the coyote was struck,” police said. “Dallas officers, along with the assistance of the Game Warden, are actively searching for the coyote. All those who live (in) or visit that area should be on alert and consider this animal extremely dangerous.”

Anyone who sees the animal should call 911.