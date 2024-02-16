Coyote believed to have bitten 3 kids at Arlington park tests negative for rabies

The coyote captured in Arlington that is believed to have bitten three children at a park tested negative for rabies, the City of Arlington announced in a news release Friday.

The coyote was captured Thursday morning by Arlington Animal Services. Three children were each bitten by a coyote in separate incidents at Parkway Central Park at 600 Van Buren Drive, according to the city. The park has been closed to the public since Tuesday and will remain closed until next week.

The animal was “humanely euthanized” for testing, the release says.

The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Wildlife Services surveyed the park overnight, according to the Friday statement, and staff did not observe any coyotes within the park, but they did see two coyotes in the surrounding area.

The coyotes did not display any concerning behavior at that time and USDA staff does not consider them a threat to the public, city officials said in the release.

USDA staff also noticed multiple overflowing trash containers near the park, which can attract coyotes to inhabited areas, the release said. Residents are encouraged to ensure all trash is contained within trash carts with the lid closed.

Today's top stories:

→ Fort Worth ISD technology staff among jobs cut by district

→ Second Court of Appeals affirms Aaron Dean manslaughter conviction

→ Forklift driver killed in accident at north Fort Worth Walmart facility

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.

Police officers will remain present for pedestrian safety through the end of the school day Friday at Jones Academy of Fine Arts and Dual Language, an Arlington ISD school not far from the park.

Due to aggressive coyote behavior reported to the city, an animal control officer and a police officer were present Thursday morning during student drop-offs at the Jones Academy. The officers saw the coyote suspected in the attacks on a road near the park and captured the animal after it charged them, city officials said.

Traps had also been set at the park since Saturday to try to capture the coyote after reports a child had been bitten that day. A coyote bit a child Tuesday and city officials later learned a third child was bitten at the same location Monday.

A spokesperson for Arlington Animal Services said Thursday there was no way to be 100% sure that the animal that was caught and euthanized was the one responsible for biting the children, but thinks it likely because of the unusually aggressive behavior displayed by the coyote when it was captured.

“We hope that this is the right one; however, we are continuing efforts. We’re not stopping now,” the spokesperson said.

The only way to test for rabies is to submit a specimen from a deceased animal, a city spokesperson said Thursday. She also noted that it would be illegal under Texas law for the city to relocate and release the coyotes.

The park will remain closed to the public until Feb. 20.

Residents are encouraged to make online reports of coyote sightings in Arlington by visiting the city’s Action Center website and clicking on the Wildlife Sighting tab.

Parkway Central Park in Arlington will remain closed until next week after a coyote reportedly bit three children, city officials say. Provided