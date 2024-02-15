Coyote believed responsible for biting 3 children at Arlington park captured, city says

Arlington Animal Services captured a coyote Thursday morning that officials believe bit three children at a local park in separate incidents, the city announced in a news release.

The animal will be “humanely euthanized,” according to the release, and tested for rabies at Texas Health and Human Services in Austin.

An animal control officer and police officer saw the coyote on a road near Parkway Central Park Thursday morning. They captured the animal after it charged them, according to the release.

