Coyote comes face-to-face with cat inside home, California video shows. ‘Terrified’

A video posted online shows a coyote roaming through a California home before it encounters a startled cat near a dining room table.

“A coyote came into our house through the doggie door in the middle of the night,” wrote Mia Shoshan with the TikTok video.

(See the video by clicking this link.)

The coyote wandered through the house at about 4 a.m. Friday, May 5, KABC reported.

As Shoshan’s brother, who was awakened by the sound of the dog door, went to investigate, the coyote ran into the family’s cat, according to the station.

“Our cat, Lily, started meowing and screaming, she was terrified and calling for us to help,” Shoshan told KTLA.

Her brother confronted the coyote, which escaped back out the dog door and fled, according to the station. No pets or people were hurt.

“Please be careful and close them at night!!!” Shoshan wrote on TikTok, warning other dog door owners to take care.

If you encounter a coyote, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife advises you to keep your distance while clapping your hands and making other noise until it leaves.

If the coyote approaches, make yourself look bigger by waving your arms and shout or use noisemakers or whistles. If you or a pet are hurt by a coyote, call 911 and notify the nearest office of the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Woodland Hills is a community near the Santa Monica Mountains about 25 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

