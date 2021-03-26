Coyote cornered in South Carolina kitchen won’t budge — until cops deploy dog toys

Mitchell Willetts
·2 min read

A South Carolina coyote was wily enough to sneak into a Spartanburg home last weekend, but it needed help from authorities to get out.

Two Spartanburg police officers responded to a call of a coyote in the kitchen around 9 p.m. on March 19, the department said Friday, and body cam video shared to Facebook shows how they dealt with the wild animal, which was cornered.

Homeowner Sandie Ferguson told WBTW the coyote must have come in through a doggy door, going unnoticed until her little dog started barking.

She looked around and spotted the coyote by the breakfast nook.

“When I first saw him, I thought ‘It’s a coyote. Then I thought, ‘No, it has to be a dog.’ But he didn’t move, he didn’t bark, he didn’t growl or whimper,” she said.

Ferguson dialed 911 while the coyote kept to the corner, motionless, she told the outlet.

“He didn’t move. I think he was so afraid, he stayed just like a statue for like an hour and ten minutes.”

Officers talk with Ferguson in the living room and cautiously move into the kitchen to see the coyote for themselves, body cam video shows. One of them opens a back door accessible through the kitchen, hoping the canine will bolt for the escape route — but it doesn’t budge.

“Tell you what, I got an idea,” the other officer says. He asks Ferguson if they could borrow some dog toys to help flush the coyote out.

They return to the kitchen and start tossing toys at the corner, and it works. It’s tricky to make out from the video, but the coyote seems to dart from the corner to beneath the kitchen table, and from the table through the open door.

An officer checks the door and the coyote can be seen in the distance outside, slinking off into the night.

Coyote Encounter

See how officers respond to COYOTE call for service. This is just some of the challenges the men and women of the Spartanburg Police Department face daily. Watch the entire body worn camera footage. Great work Lieutenant Metz and Officer Cote.

Posted by Spartanburg Police Department on Friday, March 26, 2021

In Ferguson’s case, the animal never acted aggressively, she told police.

While coyote encounters are relatively rare, and attacks even more rare, they do happen.

Coyotes that seem aggressive, or comfortable being near people, should be reported immediately to local wildlife authorities, experts say.

Recommended Stories

  • Mom Dog Helps Rescuers Save Her 8-Month-Old Golden Retriever Pup Who Was Stuck Under a Boulder

    First responders were able to rescue the puppy, who got her head trapped under the rock, after nearly 20 hours of work

  • Coyote captured on steps of Rogers Park apartment building

    Chicago police officers were seen surrounding the coyote with guns drawn.

  • Can You Spot the Easter Bunny Hidden In This Puzzle?

    This is tougher than any egg hunt.

  • Real estate Q&A: What can a landlord do when tenant gets a dog that’s not allowed?

    Q: The tenants in our rental property have always paid on time and take good care of the property. We just discovered they got a dog, even though we were clear that we do not allow pets. What should we do? — Norman A: Whenever you have to deal with an issue about a lease, your first step is to carefully review the agreement to see what it says about the situation. If the lease says no pets are ...

  • Video captures moment hero dog stopped traffic during owner's seizure

    A very good girl named Clover blocked the road and summoned help from passing drivers during owner Haley Moore's sudden seizure in Ottawa, Canada.

  • Shelter Dog Named 'Jake From State Farm' Gets Adopted — With Help From the Insurance Company!

    The 8-year-old rescue dog ended up in a North Carolina shelter several times due to a string of unlucky circumstances

  • Inside a $3 million doomsday condo that can sustain 75 people for 5 years

    Survival Condo Project offers luxury, doomsday-proof condos. The converted missile silo is designed to sustain 75 people for five years.

  • Doorbell Camera Captures Storm Sweeping Through Birmingham Suburb

    A doorbell camera captured an intense storm moving swiftly through the Birmingham, Alabama, suburb of Helena on March 25, as local officials and the National Weather Service warned residents of an approaching tornado.Helena Police said the city “received major damage as a result of the tornado.” On social media, residents and local journalists in Helena reported damage to homes, apartments, train lines, and businesses. Credit: Nicole Collier via Storyful

  • With Loyola-Chicago in Sweet 16, Sister Jean calls out bracketologists: 'They really don't know the team'

    Loyola-Chicago is in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men's tournament for second time in four years following Ramblers' Final Four run in 2018

  • California, Florida, North Carolina announce expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

    Several U.S. states on Thursday announced broad expansions of their COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, with California opening immunizations to all adults aged 50 and older starting April 1 and Florida making anyone 40 and up eligible from Monday. California, the most populous state, said it would further widen vaccine eligibility to all individuals at least 16 years of age beginning April 15, while Florida, ranking third in U.S. population, said it would lower its age threshold to 18 and up on April 5. The three states join a growing list moving well ahead of the Biden administration's goal of expanding coronavirus immunizations to U.S. adults of all ages by May 1.

  • Zooey Deschanel Proves Her “Doubters” Wrong in Unrecognizable Photo Without Bangs

    What does Zooey Deschanel look like without her signature bangs? She took to Instagram to show off a new look, and fans can barely recognize her. Scroll to see the pic.

  • How the hellraising Noughties crowd embraced middle age... even Pete Doherty

    Kate Moss lives quietly in the Cotswolds, Sadie Frost runs online yoga classes, and Noel Fielding presents The Great British Bake Off. Now it seems that Pete Doherty has finally joined his old party crowd in settling down. Pictures emerged yesterday of Doherty, the wild child of the Noughties and Moss’s former lover, looking relaxed, happy and decidedly paunchy as he took his dog for a walk in the coastal French town of Étretat with his girlfriend, Katia de Vidas. Gone were the skinny jeans and crooked trilby of his rabble-rousing days. In their place were navy blue tracksuit bottoms, an ill-fitting white T-shirt and a pair of flip-flops. When the pictures emerged, Twitter was full of barbed comments comparing the stick-thin, drug-addled Doherty of yesteryear with the fuller-figured, grey haired 42-year-old man strolling along a footpath in a seaside spot. But there was kindness among the trolling: “This is the most relatable Pete Doherty has ever been,” one user opined. The pictures suggest the end of an era. They suggest that the last of the gang of celebrities who filled the nation’s newspapers on a daily basis in the early Noughties has opted for the quiet life. Through Doherty’s relationship with Moss, who he dated on and off between 2005 and 2007, he was connected to the so-called Primrose Hill Set, a hard-partying group of actors, models and musicians that included Frost and her then-husband Jude Law. Doherty appears to have finally joined this group in embracing middle age. A key member of the set, Meg Mathews, who was married to Oasis’s Noel Gallagher, has written a book about (and launched an online platform dedicated to) going through the menopause. Among other things, Frost now runs yoga workouts under the Yin&Tonic brand name. And hair stylist to the stars, James Brown, is hunkering down in the Cotswolds with Moss over lockdown. The partying days seem behind them all. Moss told Elle magazine last year that her idea of a good night is now going to bed at around 11pm and watching Netflix. Fielding, who was a regular on the London party scene, once talked of routinely being photographed “in a gutter with Pete Doherty”. Since then he’s “mellowed out”, become a public cake-taster and a father, too. A music PR who used to work with the musician said that it’s “great news” that Doherty appears to have traded hard nights for the good life with de Vidas, who plays the keyboard in his latest musical outfit Pete Doherty and the Puta Madres. “It looks like Pete has finally found happiness. The kind of lifestyle he had was unsustainable; things seemed doomed for a while.” And doomed is an apt word when it comes to Doherty, whose former lover, Amy Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning in 2011 following years of addiction issues. Looking at the pictures, it’s easy to forget just how tangled, murky and unpleasant his life was in the years after his band The Libertines spearheaded a UK revival in shambolic indie rock. From 2002 to around 2007, the band’s popularity made Doherty a pin-up for a generation of music fans. But the times were also dark.

  • Meteorologist learns on air that his Alabama home was struck by a tornado. ‘It’s bad’

    At least five people were killed in Alabama on Thursday as severe storms spawned tornadoes.

  • Agriculture secretary: Under Trump, 0.1% of COVID farm aid went to Black farmers

    Only o.1% of the COVID-19 relief aid for American farmers passed by the Trump administration went to Black farmers, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told the Washington Post in an interview Thursday. Why it matters: Vilsack pointed to the disparity as another illustration of how the coronavirus has exacerbated pre-existing inequalities in American society, which he said the Biden administration is focused on helping close. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: “We saw 99 percent of the money going to White farmers and 1 percent going to socially disadvantaged farmers and if you break that down to how much went to Black farmers, it’s 0.1 percent," Vilsack, who was confirmed in February for his second term as agriculture secretary, told the Post."The top 10 percent of farmers in the country received 60 percent of the value of the covid payments. And the bottom 10 percent received 0.26 percent.”The big picture: During the Trump administration, $26 billion was disbursed under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, but only $20.8 million went to Black Farmers, per the Post. Under the Biden administration, $5 billion of the American Rescue Plan will be allocated to disadvantaged farmers, a policy point that has proved contentious with Republicans. Vilsack told the Post that his agency will be focused on combatting three systemic problems: "a broken farm system, food insecurity and a health-care crisis."Go deeper: Clyburn condemns Graham for calling COVID aid to Black farmers "reparations"Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • New tool helps you check your memory

    A new tool created to help identify memory problems could detect early signs of Alzheimer's disease.

  • Kendall Jenner Called Out Kris Jenner For Tweeting What Looked Like a Pregnancy Announceme

    That milk bottle emoji was misleading.

  • Veteran pitchers Nova, Rondón, catcher Mathis cut by Phils

    Pitchers Iván Nova and Héctor Rondón have been released from minor league contracts by the Philadelphia Phillies along with catcher Jeff Mathis. Philadelphia still had to make decisions on whether to add right-hander Brandon Kintzler, left-hander Tony Watson and outfielder Matt Joyce to the major league roster. Rondón, a 33-year-old righty, had a 7.71 ERA in eight spring training games.

  • The Real Problem With Crypto

    While boomers lay down ever more debt, millennials (and younger) have started looking for an exit door. How will governments respond?

  • Jacob Blake sues Kenosha officer who shot him in the back

    Jacob Blake says the Kenosha officer who shot him in the back last summer, leaving Blake paralyzed, violated his civil rights.

  • Best Exercises for Diabetes

    If you have diabetes, staying active is one of the most powerful ways to manage your blood sugar. Here are the best ways to get moving.