Coyote Power Moves This Widebody Fox Body Mustang

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This pro-touring Fox Body is an aggressive build.

The Ford Mustang was America’s first pony car, a smaller and more affordable alternative to the muscle cars of the time. Since the initial release, the Mustang has been the best-selling sports car in America for most years. Ford makes a point of being a driving force for innovation within the car community. This is highly relevant in the case of the Mustang, as virtually every performance car made after the year 1965 was a response to the Mustang. One car in particular that catches the attention of lovers of all things speed is the Fox Body Mustang which combines the power and handling of Ford’s premium pony car with the style of a sleek hatchback or small economy coupe.

Under the hood of this incredible 1988 Ford Foxbody Mustang coupe is a massive third-generation Coyote 5.0-liter V8 engine pushing out over 500 wheel horsepower. One of the most instantly recognizable modifications to the car is the extensive body kit which extends pretty far from the standard body lines. This power output is assisted by the E85 tune, which allows the vehicle to squeeze out some extra horsepower and can boost the car at some point in the future. Other engine modifications that should make it easier to fit a turbo or supercharger include ARP head studs, an upgraded oil pump, and an increased gear ratio.

All of that power helps this 3000lb beast barrel through turns and straights with elegance and a kind of brutal grace. The T56 Manual six-speed transmission controls the car, which seems to be the perfect fit for this road racing dominator. The owner of this great car was so dedicated to this build that despite his financial troubles, in the beginning, he was able to craft his very own splitter with a sheet of ABS plastic. Of course, this is a classic example of what we car enthusiasts can do with a good platform and a lot of determination and passion.

AmericanMuscleCarZ.com loves Hagerty Drivers Club and we’re sure you will too. For just $70 per year, members enjoy six issues of the award-winning Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, unlimited access to Hagerty Valuation Tools, answers to any and all automotive questions from Ask Hagerty, VIP perks at events across the country, exclusive automotive offers, 24/7 emergency roadside service and so much more. What’s more — it’s a great deal. Using just one or two of the Drivers Club benefits easily pays for the cost of membership for the entire year. Need new tires? Automotive event tickets? The most up-to-date vehicle values? Hagerty Drivers Club has you covered. Ready to ride? Join the club.



Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.