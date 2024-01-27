Coyote Released After Being Found With Head Stuck in Bucket

A coyote that was found with its head stuck in a bucket in a flooded field of debris in San Diego, California, was released back into the wild on Friday, January 26.

The San Diego Humane Society said the coyote was freed not far from where it was found days before in the flooded Tijuana River Valley. The animal was found following initial reports that a dog was floating in the debris with a bucket stuck on its head.

Due to the difficult terrain, crews were only able to reach the animal by boat and discovered the “dog” was a coyote.

Bahde Wildlife Center staff were able to successfully remove the bucket from the animal’s head. The male coyote was suffering from mild hypothermia, had cactus spines stuck in his fur, and wounds which needed treatment, the society said. Credit: San Diego Humane Society via Storyful