Coyote rescued from floodwaters after head stuck in bucket

SAN DIEGO — A rescue team on Monday was able to remove a coyote that had its head stuck in a bucket from the flooded Tijuana River Valley, local animal officials said.

The San Diego Humane Society’s (SDHS) law enforcement initially received a call about a dog floating in debris with a bucket stuck on its head in the 2200 block of Dairy Mart Road.

The Humane Society received help from San Diego Lifeguards due to the difficult terrain. When the rescue team reached the animal by boat, they found out it was a coyote, not a dog.

Once rescued, the coyote was taken to San Diego Humane Society’s Bahde Wildlife Center, according to SDHS. Veterinarians gave the animal a sedative and pain medication prior to removing the bucket from its head. The coyote, who was wet, suffering from mild hypothermia and had cactus spines stuck in his fur and wounds, was also provided fluids and took X-rays.

On Tuesday, the animal was transferred to Ramona Wildlife Center for rehabilitation.

“We are hopeful this juvenile coyote will be able to recover and return to the wild soon,” the Humane Society said.

Monday’s storm brought record-breaking rainfall to the San Diego region, ranking as the fourth overall wettest day on record in some parts of the county, according to the National Weather Service.

