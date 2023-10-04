Coyote sightings reported along popular walking trail in Clovis
Coyote sightings along a popular walking trail in Clovis are raising calls for the city to take action.
Coyote sightings along a popular walking trail in Clovis are raising calls for the city to take action.
Krafton India has launched a gaming incubator in the South Asian nation as it seeks to expand the local ecosystem and support the domestic talent looking to enter the fast-growing gaming market. Called Krafton India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), the program aims to support six to 10 teams annually, with the total duration ranging from six months to a year. Krafton India, which recently relaunched the popular mobile title BGMI, said it would look for early-stage Indian startups and those at the conception stage, as well as student teams and independent developers for the KIGI program.
ISeeCars.com published its survey of car color popularity. Already-popular grayscale cars increased in popularity, with gray seeing the biggest increase.
A previous report revealed the Seminoles to have made some curious decisions about how it counted male and female athletes.
Lillard does not appear to have been happy to hear the fake news.
Investors have historically been skeptical of green hydrogen. High production costs, expensive infrastructure builds, competition with batteries and minimal government support have made the green hydrogen sector a risky bet. Electric Hydrogen (EH2), a Massachusetts-based green hydrogen technology company, has just become green hydrogen's first unicorn, with a $380 million Series C raise that brought its valuation up to $1 billion.
Credit cards can be a helpful tool in building and maintaining a healthy credit score, saving money, and building long-term wealth. But just how many credit cards should you have?
Electronic devices including cellphones, TVs and radios across the nation are expected to simultaneously blare out an emergency alert Wednesday. Here's what to know and why it's happening.
Rimac produces some of the world's most impressive electric vehicles, and its spotless factory is almost as special.
The popular Korean saying, "gwenchana" or 괜찮아, is quickly becoming part of a new social media trend.
Struggling with who to drop for your waiver adds? Jennifer Eakins has some names to consider cutting ahead of Week 5.
The recently reintroduced RWD Model Y is far cheaper than the other variants, and offers a reasonable range estimate to go with its smaller price tag.
Job Openings increased in August, raising questions about more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve as the central bank looks for further softening in the labor market.
Automata, a company that combines software and hardware to automate science labs around the globe, has raised $40 million in an equity-based round of funding, as the U.K.-based startup looks to double down on recent growth across Europe and the U.S. Founded out of London in 2015, Automata in its original guise targeted myriad industries seeking to automate repetitive manual tasks using a configurable, desktop-based robotic arm dubbed Eva. Thus, Automata 2.0 was born, constituting a new hardware and software stack capable of connecting and integrating the different steps involved in lab-based experimentation and testing, with a specific focus on genomics and cell biology use cases.
It's Google's turn to hold a big fall hardware showcase. You can watch the Made by Google event live right here to learn all about the Pixel 8 lineup and the Pixel Watch 2.
Amar Varma, a three-time entrepreneur and VC, experienced firsthand the challenge of dealing with administering equity stakes within a startup. Ten Key Labs can set up approvals and templates in a few clicks, Varma claims, issuing reminders for outstanding actions. Using Ten Key Labs, founders can track and organize their startup's cap table -- the table that shows each investors' equity capital stake in the business -- and use predictive tools to model their hiring and financing needs.
After launching its “Paid Stories” program in 2019, the social storytelling platform Wattpad is now replacing it with a new freemium model called “Wattpad Originals” that gives authors the best of both worlds -- monetization and growing their audience of non-paying readers. With the new model, authors can hide certain chapters behind a paywall while also allowing readers to access free content and try before they buy. Wattpad Originals is invite-only and consists of top-tier content selected by editorial experts based on reader engagement metrics.
A Florida-based company called X Social Media has accused X Corp. of trademark and service mark infringement, obviously for the use of the letter "X."
Open banking, in which traditional banks release their data via application programming interfaces (APIs) to enable the development of new financial services for their consumers, has been one of the most significant disruptions in global payments over the past decade. Less than five years ago, this innovation, in which businesses use APIs to access customers’ financial accounts and provide an array of integrated and embedded financial services, took on in Africa. In the latest development, South African fintech Stitch, which has built an “end-to-end payments solution designed to meet the complex and evolving payments needs for its enterprise clients,” is announcing some funding to become a market leader in this payments segment.
Content moderation continues to be a contentious topic in the world of online media. A startup out of Cambridge, England, called Unitary AI believes it has landed on a better way to tackle the moderation challenge -- by using a "multimodal" approach to help parse content in the most complex medium of all: video. Today, Unitary is announcing $15 million in funding to capitalize on momentum it's been seeing in the market.
Elon Musk has been on something of a suing spree lately, but on Monday, Twitter's new owner was hit with a fresh inbound lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that Musk defamed a California man after the owner of X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the recent college graduate was a federal agent operating undercover with a neo-Nazi organization in the Pacific Northwest. Members of the group, known as the Rose City Nationalists, had their masks removed during a scuffle at an LGBTQ pride event in Oregon.