Coyote Swapped 1985 F-150 Is The Ultimate Muscle Truck

This vehicle is the epitome of what a custom truck should be as it boasts plenty of power and style to impress any enthusiast.

There are three incredible facets of modification in the automotive community that make up the ridiculous world of aftermarket customization. These are small trucks, air suspension, and V8 engine swaps, as they have proven to be an incredible platform for you to begin building your dream vehicle. The small truck aspect is a prevalent subject of discussion within the automotive community because of its astonishing abundance and a high potential for some great customization. This particular truck is a fantastic example because it takes all three aspects mentioned above of automotive customization. So what makes this tiny truck one of the most astonishing automotive creations ever to hit the internet?

First up, it's a straightforward build. This is highly relevant for cars as too much over glamorization and ridiculous exterior modification often make a vehicle look cheesy to most enthusiasts. But, of course, this is no issue for the Ford F-150 pickup truck that served as the baseline for this automotive adventure. Under the car sits a fully customized air suspension system that allows the owner to control the ride height at the press of a button. It's cool to see a vehicle that you would typically see with a set of giant tires and a big lift kit sitting flush with the ground.

While the tires may not be larger than life, the wheels certainly don't leave much room for wheel gap, which is just fine because of the tucked stance. However, it would appear that we have missed an essential part of that high-performance trilogy, the powerhouse. Under the hood is a massive, compared to the stock inline-six, 302 ci Coyote V8 engine, which has an output of 460 horsepower. This truck is the perfect example of what every automotive enthusiast dreams of building as it shows off the same personality as its owner.

