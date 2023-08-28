Coyotes attack Rockport resident's peacocks
Coyotes attack Rockport resident's peacocks
Peacock is trying out a new strategy to promote its shows—posting full episodes on the popular short-form video app TikTok. As a first for the company, episode one of “Killing It” Season 1 will be available to watch for free on TikTok, parent company NBCUniversal announced Monday. Starting today, viewers can find the first episode on Peacock’s TikTok account, which is broken into five separate parts.
Mercedes-Benz has shared plans to open its first electric vehicle DC fast-charging hubs in Atlanta, Georgia; Chengdu, China; and Mannheim, Germany, starting in the fourth quarter of 2023. The automaker plans to install 2,000 charging hubs worldwide by the end of 2024, with 10,000 chargers in North America, Europe, China and "other core markets" by 2030. In July, Mercedes joined the ranks of automakers to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge port.
The lack of good snack options is also tied up in one of the league’s largest and most front-facing pain points of commercial travel, Loyd said.
A look at each top decision-maker's entire record across three categories: draft picks, trades and free-agent signings.
Content creation is work, but in such a rapidly shifting social media landscape, creators face an uphill battle fighting for fair pay and ownership of their content — typically without any institutional support. The CGA, which launched last week, describes itself as a “professional service organization” instead of a labor union.
Trust me when I say that I know a thing or two about Labor Day weekend sales.
Saving more money than everyone else is so thrilling, TBH.
If you're sick of wearing white lotion sunscreens, these options may encourage you to be better about sun protection.
Compared to air travel, American roads are more dangerous, and they're getting worse. But there may be solutions with road design and smaller cars.
Let's hear it for the girls — or, more appropriately, the savvy, trailblazing, powerhouse women who have dominated entertainment and launched #BillionGirlSummer.
Amazon is increasing its free shipping minimum to $35 for customers who don't have a Prime membership in some regions, the company confirmed to TechCrunch on Monday. Up until now, the free shipping minimum was $25. Amazon says it's testing the new free shipping threshold randomly by ZIP code-grouped regions and that everyone in the same region will see the same free shipping threshold.
A problem with the Elantra Hybrid's Motor Control Unit could cause unintended acceleration, prompting the recall of nearly 38,000 cars.
The latest piece of "Stranger Things" merch features memorable moments from Season 4.
U.S. Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled Monday that the trial of former President Donald Trump on charges that he illegally sought to overturn his loss in the 2020 election would begin on March 4, 2024.
Digital safety experts weigh in on "sharenting."
Target also released all of its fall home decor, candles and cozy clothing.
iRobot announced two new combo vacuum / mop combo robots today. The Roomba Combo j5+ and Combo i5+ provide some of the dual-mode features of the $1,1099 Roomba j7+ but for more affordable prices. However, there are some tradeoffs in selling these models for $799 (j5+) and $549 (i5+), including having to swap out their bins when it’s time to switch between vacuuming and mopping.
There’s a new Ford Nugget in town, and it's a cute camper van collaboration build with Westfalia.
Libby is getting some updates that should make it easier to read the likes of 'The New Yorker,' 'Rolling Stone,' 'Bon Appetit' and 'Wired' for free.
Palmer rang in her 30th birthday with Jackson and showed off a tattoo with his birthdate. So what about that breakup?