Coyotes bite 4-year-old child, others, in series of attacks, Arizona officials say

One or more coyotes have bitten three people, including a 4-year-old child, in recent days in North Phoenix, Arizona wildlife officials reported.

Two people were bitten Saturday, Dec. 9, in separate incidents and another Monday, Dec. 11, near Happy Valley Road and Interstate 17, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said in a news release.

On Saturday, a coyote bit the lower legs of a 4-year-old child walking with family members, officials said. A coyote bit a man jogging nearby on the same day.

On Monday, a coyote bit a man on the heel in the area, officials said.

All three received medical treatment and are receiving rabies shots, the agency said.

Wildlife officers removed one coyote and are continuing to search for others. They ask anyone spotting coyotes in the area to call 623-236-7201.

There have been 28 coyote attacks on people in the past 26 years in Phoenix, officials said.

If you encounter an aggressive coyote, make loud noises but do not turn and run from the animal, the agency advised. Keep eye contact and wave your arms. Throw small objects or spray the coyote with a hose. Move toward other people, a building or activity.

If you are bitten, seek medical attention by calling 911.

Coyote attacks 4-year-old girl in her front yard, Arizona cops say. ‘I just got bit’

Coyote snoozing on patio couch refuses to go, California photos show. ‘Time to get up’

Coyotes chase residents through the streets — then a child got bitten, Ohio police say