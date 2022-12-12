Coyotes ‘hiding in wait’ kill two dogs in family’s backyard, California video shows

When Doug and Tamara Wynn’s daughter went to check on the family’s three small dogs after letting them into their California backyard, she encountered a horrific sight.

“She came back in for a second and went right back out,” Tamara Wynn told KCBS. Coyotes had attacked the dogs in the interim Sunday, Dec. 11.

“Didn’t hear anything, but she saw one of the Chihuahuas in the coyote’s mouth, hopping over the fence,” Tamara Wynn told the station.

Security video outside the Granada Hills home near Los Angeles shows one coyote leaping a 6-foot wall as their daughter runs screaming back into the house, KABC reported.

Two of the family’s dogs were killed in the attack. One coyote carried off Gizmo, while Salem died of its injuries, the family told KTLA. Their third dog, Ella, survived with a puncture wound.

“I think they were stalking them and figured out these animals are out there this time every day,” Doug Wynn told the station. His wife said they were “hiding in wait.”

In Woodland Hills, also near Los Angeles, a coyote killed Alvin Yusin’s dog named Nokia in his backyard Friday, Dec. 9, KCBS reported.

He found Nokia dying beneath a table where the dog crawled to try to escape the attack, according to the station.

The attacks come after wildlife officials tracked and euthanized another coyote that tried to drag a 2-year-old girl out of her front yard in Woodland Hills on Dec. 2, McClatchy News reported.

DNA from the coyote matched that on the toddler’s pants and it was euthanized, California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said.

The 2-year-old was playing in her front yard while her father unloaded toys from a vehicle when the coyote grabbed her by the leg and tried to drag her away, video shows.

Her father chased off the coyote by charging it and throwing a water bottle at it.

