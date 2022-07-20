Coyote's Sports Bar robbery suspect indicted by grand jury

A federal grand jury indicted an Ocala man on robbery and felony firearm possession charges for allegedly robbing and shooting two people at a Pensacola bar earlier this year.

Quinton Pete, 33, was indicted by a grand jury for "Hobbs Act robbery" and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a Northern District of Florida U.S. Attorney's Office press release.

"The federal indictment alleges that on or about March 9, 2022, Pete attempted to rob persons at the Coyote’s Sports Bar, which is next to Cordova Mall in Pensacola," the press release notes. "It also alleges Pete did so with a firearm after previously being convicted of a felony."

Pete allegedly shot two people while trying to rob them, but both sustained injuries that were not life threatening.

The Pensacola Police Department located Pete on March 10 in Dallas, Texas, with the help of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the United States Marshals Service.

Northern District of Florida court records do not say when Pete's trial will begin.

