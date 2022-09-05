Cozy up to $350 off luxurious Saatva mattresses at this Labor Day 2022 sale

Upgrade your home sleep setup by shopping this Saatva Labor Day 2022 mattress sale.

The best way to end Labor Day 2022 is with a good night's sleep. For that, you'll need a supportive mattress to rest easy on—and Saatva is here to help. From plush, soft sleepers to supportive and firm, Saatva has a luxurious mattress for you—and a Labor Day sale to help you save big on your new sleeper. Ready to drift off into the savings?

For a limited time only, the luxury mattress brand is offering up to $350 off select mattress orders. During this sweet Labor Day mattress sale, you can get a queen-size Saatva Classic for $1,420. Typically listed for $1,770, this best-selling mattress is a whopping $350 off.

We found the Saatva Classic to be one of the best hybrid mattresses we've ever tried, specifically for its three firmness levels and great edge support. Our tester said her experience with the Luxury Firm-level Classic made her feel as though she'd been transported to a high-end hotel the instant she settled in the bed. She called it "pleasantly firm" while noting how it "strikes a great balance." Although she was underwhelmed by the sub-standard movement absorption and the inconvenient size of the 14.5-inch mattress she tested, she said that the closer-to-standard 11.5-inch model could work well for solo sleepers.

If sleep is on your mind, now's the time to upgrade your bedroom with a Saatva mattress, available for a dreamy price cut today. But, shop fast as this sale will disappear soon!

