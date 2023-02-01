Get cozy with up to $625 off Tuft & Needle mattresses and 30% off bedding, dog beds and more

Get up to $625 off Tuft & Needle mattresses and up to 30% on bedding at this Presidents Day sale.

Trying to prioritize healthy sleep habits this year? You can invest in your rest by shopping the Tuft & Needle Presidents Day sale and saving big on Reviewed-approved mattresses, bedding and more. Whether you want to revamp your whole bedroom or add a few cozy upgrades to your linen closet, now's the time to save with markdowns on top-rated sleep essentials.

Shop the Tuft ＆Needle Presidents Day sale

This February, you can get up to $625 off Tuft & Needle mattresses and markdowns of up to 30% on sheet sets, quilts, mattress toppers and so much more. To make the Presidents Day price cuts even sweeter, shipping is entirely free on every order and you will get a 100-night free trial with your mattress purchase!

For the perfect addition to your master suite, check out the Tuft & Needle Original mattress. It's one of our favorite mattresses-in-a-box, earning impressive scores both in our lab tests and at home, where our tester slept on it for 30 days. The foam mattress is firm, which makes it perfect for pressure relief. Plus, it's also great for various sleeping positions—our tester noted that she felt the mattress cushioned her body without hugging it. Typically priced at $995 for the queen size, you can take home the mattress today for $895.50, saving you nearly $100.

Scoop dreamy discounts on Reviewed-approved mattresses and more at the Tuft & Needle Presidents Day sale.

If you need something with more of a cushiony feel, there's the Tuft & Needle Mint mattress, down 20% from $1,795 to just $1,436 for the queen size. When we tested it, the Mint impressed us with its fantastic motion-isolation—it completely absorbed all of the energy released when we dropped a weight on it, instead of sending a ripple effect across the sleeper. Not only did the mattress relieve pressure well (especially in its center), but it also stayed cool through the night thanks to some great heat diffusion.

In addition to savings on mattresses, you can get up to 30% off pillows, mattress protectors, dog beds, duvets and more sleep accessories. We suggest moving fast on these dreamy deals while you still can. With savings this good on everything you could possibly need for the best night's sleep, the Tuft & Needle Presidents Day mattress sale is one you can't miss.

Shop the Tuft ＆Needle Presidents Day sale

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Tuft & Needle mattress: Save up to $625 at this Presidents Day sale