Cozy up to fall with up to 80% off styles at this Backcountry sale

Thoughts of piping hot Thanksgiving and holiday turkey might be swirling in your head already, but one thing that is cooling down as the holiday season arrives is the temperature. Ready for fall weather yet? Backcountry is having a huge sale on "Cozy Styles" that are perfect for fall, with up to 65% off items like sweaters, insulated vests, jackets, hoodies, joggers and more for both women and men.

You'll notice that the deepest discounts are on items that are available in limited size options, so if you're an XXS, XS or XXL, you'll find some killer deals that will see savings as big as 80%. Select "sort" from the top menu and filter by "percent off" to see the heaviest discounted items and check for availability in your size. Otherwise, there are plenty of other major deals to be had on items available in a multitude of size options, from XXS up to XXL and everything in between. And with free shipping on orders over $50, it's the perfect time to refresh your fall wardrobe.

For instance, who doesn't love a good flannel? It's one piece everyone should have in their wardrobe, and the Backcountry Smartwool Anchor Line shirt jacket for women is down from $180 to just $63, marking a savings of $117 or 65% off. Available in Everglade or Medium Gray color patterns, it's the perfect hybrid jacket to wear between seasons. The soft Merino wool traps heat to keep you warm and toasty while the nylon fibers make it a great match for an afternoon hike. The relaxed fit in sizes XS to M along with the button-up front lend it a casual look.

This long-sleeve shirt is fit for a day on the trails or a night at home.

Men can achieve the same laidback vibe with the Backcountry Stoic Tech long-sleeve crew shirt, which is on sale from its regular price of $29.95 down to $16.47, slicing $13.48 off the price tag. Available in six colors and sizes S to XXL, this Backcountry exclusive style is perfect for trail walks, casual events or chilling at home. The soft material is breathable and wicks away moisture for comfortable, all-day wear.

For more options, here are some of the best deals you can find at the Backcountry Cozy Styles sale on items with all (or most) sizes available.

The best deals at the Backcountry Cozy Styles sale

Whether you need some style for special events or just need to keep warm in the Fall, Backcountry has you covered.

