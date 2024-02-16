Cozy getaways: These four charming Ohio bed-and-breakfasts offer a quick winter escape

Winter is an ideal time for a getaway — a post-holiday gift you can give yourself of time in a quieter setting. There’s no shortage of adorable cabins or boutique hotels around Ohio, and we rounded up four quaint bed and breakfasts, all within a couple hours’ drive of Columbus.

Grinnell Mill B&B

Yellow Springs

A room at the Grinnell Mill Bed & Breakfast

An hour’s drive west to Yellow Springs gets you to the Grinnell Mill B&B, a restored 1821 grist mill with a main floor suite and a pair of second-floor guest rooms, all with queen beds and private bathrooms. Staying at the Grinnell Mill is a bit of a history lesson, both in the structure itself (which sits on the banks of the Little Miami River) and in the accommodations. The space is filled with antiques and period furniture, and the restored mill wheel sits outside. Breakfast is continental style, with fresh fruit, granola, yogurt and cereal, plus tea and coffee. grinnellmillbandb.com

A room at the Grinnell Mill Bed & Breakfast

Louis Penfield House

Willoughby Hills

Nowadays, it seems that Frank Lloyd Wright-designed homes are either privately owned or operated as museums (see the Westcott House in Springfield), so it’s unusual to find one in which you can stay as a guest. The Penfield House in Willoughby Hills was built in 1955 and restored to serve as a bed and breakfast in the early 2000s. The three-bedroom home overlooks the Chagrin River on 30 wooded acres. Wright designed it to accommodate Louis Penfield’s 6-foot-8 frame, so expect tall ceilings, narrow halls and staircases, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The house is a lovely getaway while offering close proximity to local parks and downtown Cleveland, too. penfieldhouse.com

Hyde House

Nelsonville

Along with the Primrose House across the street, the Hyde House is one of two historic homes in downtown Nelsonville that have been beautifully converted into bed and breakfasts. The homes serve as the perfect base for exploring the region, from downtown Nelsonville to nearby Hocking Hills State Park, Wayne National Forest and Lake Hope State Park. The Hyde House was built in 1882, passing through generations of private owners before becoming a bed and breakfast in 2006. It features four guest rooms, each with a private bathroom, and offers a continental breakfast on weekdays and a full hot breakfast on weekends. 1stchoicecabinrentals.com/hyde-house.html

The common areas in Wishmaker House are tastefully and thoughtfully decorated.

Wishmaker House Bed & Breakfast

Bellville

The Wishmaker House is a beautifully restored structure next to Bellville’s town square. The house started its life in the 1890s as a private home and doctor’s office before becoming a furniture store for decades. The modern accommodations still capture the home’s historic feel and include six guest rooms as well as a 1,200-square-foot attic suite. Wishmaker House is notable as a full-service winery and restaurant, too. Guests can spend time on the brick patio or the well-lit common rooms with a selection of award-winning wines and a menu of charcuterie boards, burgers, salads, flatbreads and pastas. Just be sure to order a slice of luscious, house-made cheesecake. wishmakerhouse.com

This story is from the February 2024 issue of Columbus Monthly.

