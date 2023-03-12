Get cozy with new pajamas—shop the best mens sleepwear you can buy on Amazon

Get some new sleepwear from Amazon.

Coziness starts with good pajama sets. Whether a flannel set for cold winter nights, or breathable cotton shorts that you can wear out of bed and into the garden (with coffee in hand), pajamas are mainstays of sleepwear.

If you're looking for new pajama sets for you or a loved one, Amazon has a huge array of PJs. There's sure to be something to fit your needs.

PJs don't have to be expensive. The pajamas on this list range in price from under $20 to nearly $250. We included everything from robes, to full PJ sets to our personal favorite—wool sleeping socks.

1. Hanes Men's Woven Plain-Weave Pajama Set

Best sleepwear for men on Amazon

Hanes isn't only for boxer briefs. The Hanes woven underwear series is full of affordable full-body pajama sets. Available in lots of different plaid colors, as well as a couple solid color options, there's sure to be something. Don't look to Hanes for fancy PJs, but if you want a good basic set... well, the brand is a classic for a reason.

From $21 at Amazon

2. Amazon Essentials Marvel pajamas

Best sleepwear for men on Amazon

You might not personally be able to join the Avengers, but if I you go to bed wearing them on your pajamas, then you may at least be able to visit Wakanda in your sleep. The Amazon Essentials brand is known for cost effective items of all types. The Essentials Marvel pajama line includes fits for the whole family, so you can cozy down for the latest movie with your kids in your family pajamas.

From $8 at Amazon

3. Fruit of the Loom Men's Broadcloth Short Sleeve

Best sleepwear for men on Amazon

Pajamas aren't only for the bitter midwinter. If you're looking for a suitable sleepwear set that sleeps nice and cool, yet is still dignified to wear onto the porch with a paper and a tea, then the budget priced Fruit of the Loom Men's Broadcloth Short Sleeve may be the right pajama set for you. A cotton and polyester blend, this short sleeve two piece comes in a few solid and checked colorways.

$14 at Amazon

4. Polo Ralph Lauren Microfiber Plush Robe

Best sleepwear for men on Amazon

Luxury lounge and sleepwear usually takes the form of a soft robe. The Polo Ralph Lauren Microfiber Plush Robe is a decadent lounge piece and our best robe for men that will get you in and out of bed even on the most blustery of eves. 100% polyester it's warm and cozy. Wear it to the bathroom for a shower, or downstairs for cinnamon roles on Sunday morning.

From $95 at Amazon

5. Noble Mount flannel pajama set

Flannel pajamas are as cozy as it gets

The Noble Mount name means real cotton flannel. If you want a truly comfy classic cotton fit, then this might be the PJ set for you. Available in a ton of colors, these PJs are good for long November nights.

$70 at Amazon

6. Lazy One Pajama Shorts

Get lazy and keep it comfy.

With a print that celebrates the grill masters in our midst (or the guitar champ), these pajama trunks from Lazy One are for sleepers that don't want a whole robe—or nights swaddled in flannel. These pajama shorts are for the guy who naturally sleeps in boxers. Available in a bunch of loud prints including everything from beer to sasquatch, they're for the fella' who can find a little humor in the bedsheets.

$22 at Amazon

7. PajamaGram

Best sleepwear for men on Amazon

On the classy end of the pajama spectrum is PajamaGram. These 100% cotton pajamas come in lots of prints, which remain mostly understated. A wavy collar completes the PJ's look. Button up and drawstring closable, they'll be as cozy to wear for movie night as they are for a midnight snack.

From $36 at Amazon

8. Cososa Men's Satin Robes

Dragons guard the realm of sleep.

Bring out the dragon... COSOSA Men's Satin Robe might look like something out of the wardrobe of a Dragonball Z character, but we're here for it. This polyester short and robe combo makes for some striking sleep wear.

$35 at Amazon

9. Hanro men's luxury pajamas

Hanro means premium slim fit pajamas.

Hanro is a luxury pajama set, make no mistake. Slim fitting, with an elegant collar, it makes a great gift for the man who believes that even bedtime is dress up time. If price isn't an obstacle then these 100% cotton PJs are a great buy.

$245 at Amazon

10. Amazon Essentials Star Wars pajamas

Best sleepwear for men on Amazon

Amazon Essential pajamas don't stop with Avengers, the Star Wars enthusiast household gets something too. 100% cotton and machine washable the Star Wars Essentials collection is sized for the whole family.

From $6 at Amazon

11. #followme Microfleece pajama bottom

Best sleepwear for men on Amazon

One of the highest-rated PJ sets on Amazon, the #followme Microfleece pajama bottom set is all about the cozies. Made of 100% polyester "microfleece" they offer tip top warmth and scrunchy softness.

$17 at Amazon

12. Darn Tough Men's Hiker socks

Sleep with warm feet.

Alright, this one's a personal recommendation. I'm six foot two, and my feet have stuck off the end of most beds I've slept in. On cold nights this means that my toes get cold—sometimes very cold. For years that meant I had to sleep on my side and ball up. Then I found sleeping socks.

A good pair of wool hiking socks like the Darn Tough men's Hiker make all the difference. I keep a pair that's dedicated to sleep only. With warm wool, your toes stay completely toasty, even if they stick off the bottom of the mattress. If you're buying for sleeping only, just remember to buy one size up so that they don't hug too tight while you're on your back.

$25 at Amazon

