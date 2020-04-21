CP announces results of annual meeting of shareholders and director elections

CALGARY, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) announces that all resolutions placed in front of shareholders at its 2020 annual meeting (AGM) earlier today, including the election of all 11 nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 16, 2020 as directors of CP, have been passed.

All directors received at least 96.90 percent of votes cast, while the advisory vote on executive compensation (Say-on-Pay) received 96.26 percent approval. The detailed results of the vote by ballot on the election of directors are as follows:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

The Hon. John Baird 

103,677,427

99.51%

510,023

0.49%

Isabelle Courville

103,804,900

99.63%

382,584

0.37%

Keith E. Creel

104,104,230

99.92%

83,254

0.08%

Jill Denham

103,944,901

99.77%

242,583

0.23%

Edward Hamberger

104,085,300

99.90%

102,185

0.10%

Rebecca MacDonald

102,087,238

97.98%

2,100,282

2.02%

Edward Monser

104,065,654

99.88%

121,866

0.12%

Matthew Paull

103,800,510

99.63%

386,975

0.37%

Jane Peverett

103,038,699

98.90%

1,148,821

1.10%

Andrea Robertson

104,068,845

99.89%

118,676

0.11%

Gordon Trafton

100,954,132

96.90%

3,233,388

3.10%

 

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

