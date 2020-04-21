CALGARY, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) announces that all resolutions placed in front of shareholders at its 2020 annual meeting (AGM) earlier today, including the election of all 11 nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 16, 2020 as directors of CP, have been passed.

All directors received at least 96.90 percent of votes cast, while the advisory vote on executive compensation (Say-on-Pay) received 96.26 percent approval. The detailed results of the vote by ballot on the election of directors are as follows:



Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld The Hon. John Baird 103,677,427 99.51% 510,023 0.49% Isabelle Courville 103,804,900 99.63% 382,584 0.37% Keith E. Creel 104,104,230 99.92% 83,254 0.08% Jill Denham 103,944,901 99.77% 242,583 0.23% Edward Hamberger 104,085,300 99.90% 102,185 0.10% Rebecca MacDonald 102,087,238 97.98% 2,100,282 2.02% Edward Monser 104,065,654 99.88% 121,866 0.12% Matthew Paull 103,800,510 99.63% 386,975 0.37% Jane Peverett 103,038,699 98.90% 1,148,821 1.10% Andrea Robertson 104,068,845 99.89% 118,676 0.11% Gordon Trafton 100,954,132 96.90% 3,233,388 3.10%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cp-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-and-director-elections-301044605.html

SOURCE Canadian Pacific