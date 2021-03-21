CP Rail Agrees to Buy Kansas City Southern for $25 Billion

Carla Canivete and Thomas Black
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. agreed to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion, seeking to create a 20,000-mile rail network linking the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Kansas City investors will receive 0.489 of a CP share and $90 in cash for each share they hold, valuing the stock at $275 apiece -- 23% more than Friday’s record close, according to a statement from both companies on Sunday.

The transaction gives CP access to the Kansas City, Missouri-based company’s sprawling Midwestern rail network that connects farms in Kansas and Missouri to ports along the Gulf of Mexico. It would also give it reach to Mexico, which made up almost half of Kansas City Southern’s revenue last year, and create the only network that cuts through all three North American countries.

“This transaction will be transformative for North America,” CP President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel said.

Creel will be CEO of the new company, to be based in Calgary, and is expected to remain at the helm until at least early 2026, according to a separate statement. The combined entity, to be called Canadian Pacific Kansas City, or CPKC, will have revenue of about $8.7 billion and almost 20,000 employees.

Trade Play

The deal comes as trade across the three nations is expected to pick up under the Biden administration. Just days after his inauguration, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of Canada and Mexico, his first calls with foreign counterparts, where issues from trade to climate change were discussed.

Mexico is a crucial supplier of automobiles, electronics and food and a major customer of grain, fuel and consumer goods -- ties that are likely to be strengthened by July’s passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact.

Kansas City’s unique network linking Mexico’s largest industrial cities and ports to the U.S. Midwest also would be positioned to benefit if the coronavirus pandemic and fraying ties between the U.S. and China prompt companies to move lower-wage manufacturing from Asia to North America.

As part of the transaction, CP will issue 44.5 million new shares, to be financed with cash-on-hand and about $8.6 billion in debt.

The deal is expected to boost CP’s adjusted diluted EPS in the first full year after completion, generating double-digit accretion upon the full realization of synergies thereafter.

Kansas City has been a takeover target before. In September, Dow Jones reported that the company rejected a $20 billion offer from Blackstone Group Inc. and Global Infrastructure Partners.

(Adds background to deal from third paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Canadian Pacific Railway to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion

    Shareholders of Kansas City Southern will receive 0.489 of a Canadian Pacific share and $90 in cash for each KCS common share held, the companies said in a joint statement. The deal, which has an enterprise value of $29 billion including debt, values Kansas City Southern at $275 per share, representing a 23% premium to Friday's closing price of $224.16. "This transaction will be transformative for North America, providing significant positive impacts for our respective employees, customers, communities and shareholders," Canadian Pacific Chief Executive Keith Creel said in the statement.

  • Thousands of jobs on the line amid 'national dispute' over rail shake-up

    The rail industry's biggest union, the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers' union said they had been told that 'drastic' cuts are being planned in the coming weeks and are seeking talks with the UK government.

  • EU’s Plodding Stirs ECB Concerns as U.S. Delivers Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s path to joint fiscal stimulus is looking less assured than its monetary guardians would like, casting further clouds over an outlook already stunted by the bloc’s botched vaccination drive.European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde last week gave a hint of alarm to lawmakers on the slow rollout of the 750 billion-euro ($896 billion) pandemic recovery fund, building on the warning of colleagues. That heaps pressure on the EU’s leadership to get its flagship tool right, especially with other parts of its crisis response faltering.The U.S.’s more advanced immunization push and President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus that is already posting checks to citizens highlight Europe’s contrasting shortcomings. While America’s consumption-boosting splurge isn’t directly comparable to the EU’s longer-term and investment-focused fund, it’ll still fuel a visibly quicker rebound.Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell reinforced the point last week when he declared that he would “love to see Europe growing faster.” ECB officials might wholeheartedly agree, knowing that the onus will be on them to stimulate the economy more if fiscal help isn’t there.“They’re looking at what’s going on on the other side of the Atlantic and it becomes clear that what Europe is doing is inadequate,” said Nick Kounis, an economist at ABN Amro Bank NV in Amsterdam. “There’s a concern that without the same fiscal effort in Europe, the output gap is going to remain in place.”Lagarde noted the difference in strategy from the U.S. in the European Parliament on Thursday, but also suggested it’s a good reason why governments shouldn’t dawdle.“Rather than lamenting the insufficiency, the different pace, the diverging impact, all of us should put all the energy we have in making sure that we deliver, and that implementation follows through as quickly as possible without too much procrastination,” Lagarde said. “It matters for the confidence effect.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The sense of panic in the EU about securing enough supply for all 27 member states coupled with vaccine hesitancy is risking economic confidence in the region.”--By our Europe, Middle East and Africa Economists. For their report, click herePayments under the recovery fund should start around the middle of 2021 and are stretched over several years, focused on investing to retool the bloc for a greener and more-digitized future. Most governments’ submissions to the EU still need work before an April 30 deadline, according to people familiar with the issue.Likewise, just 13 of the 27 member states have approved a provision that allows the Commission to finance the fund in the bond market.Read more: EU Recovery Fund Risks Delays With Spending Plans Judged Sub-ParObservers insist the process is still within a long-planned timeline.“The agreement was not just to give money to countries and let them do what they want,” said Zsolt Darvas, a senior fellow at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels. “If you don’t just want to throw the money out the window, but have sensible investment and spending, you need to prepare detailed plans.”Confidence in the fund is all the more important because the bloc’s slow vaccination rollout has meant extended restrictions and almost certainly another economic contraction this quarter, a predicament that will focus minds at an EU summit on Thursday.Resurgent coronavirus outbreaks threaten to prolong that pain, with Germany’s rate of infections reaching the highest in almost two months on Sunday. The euro-zone economy is currently projected to return to its pre-pandemic size only in the middle of 2022, a year behind the U.S.Read more in Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker“My concern is that, compared with the enormous U.S. fiscal impulse, the effects of the European one will kick in with a major delay,” ECB Governing Council member Peter Kazimir said in an interview published on Wednesday. “The joint fiscal reaction is lagging behind and needs to pick up its pace to support the recovery.”In comments to Les Echos the same day, ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel also wondered if the EU effort may be inadequate.“The U.S. measures are bigger,” she said. “It may be that the European support will turn out to be insufficient.”Dragging OnThe longer the vaccine crisis drags on, the more important the recovery fund becomes, because in the meantime almost all fiscal aid comes from national measures applied unevenly across the region.Morgan Stanley economists say that unless inoculations pick up soon, a second summer could suffer lockdowns hitting tourism-dependent southern countries hardest. The fund is “designed to support a synchronized recovery by targeting support on the worst-hit areas,” they wrote in a report.While Lagarde acknowledged spending plans should be “well-designed,” she reminded lawmakers of her challenge while the EU Commission does due diligence. Bond yields are rising because of an expected U.S. inflationary boom, forcing the ECB to accelerate stimulus to stop that stoking higher borrowing costs for companies and households.The recovery fund “should become operational without delay,” Lagarde said. “We should not be too downbeat about ourselves, but we should absolutely deliver.”(Updates with German coronavirus cases in 13th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 4 Reasons to Get a Credit Card in Your Early 20s

    If you're in your early 20s and don't yet have a credit card, now is the perfect time to get one and set yourself up for financial success.

  • HSBC to Reopen Main Hong Kong Office on Monday: Memo

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc will re-open its main Hong Kong office on Monday, after being closed last week in the wake of three people testing positive for Covid-19.“Precautionary measures -- such as wearing masks, pre-entry temperature screening, hand sanitizers, spaced queuing and portable acrylic screens at open banking counters -- will continue to be in place,” according to a statement from the bank. The office underwent a deep cleaning and disinfection last week, it said.The outbreak came as a wave of infections hit the city’s business and expatriate community. In a memo, HSBC is advising that only critical staff should come into any of its premises, with staff required to maintain a distance of at least 1.5 meters apart and wear masks at all times.The bank’s iconic main building in Hong Kong is located at 1 Queen’s Road Central, in the heart of the city’s business district. Visitors who stayed at the building for more than two hours between March 3 and 16 were required to undergo virus testing.The recent uptick in cases came after an outbreak at a Hong Kong gym popular among expatriates. The spread came just as the city was emerging from a prolonged round of social restrictions and venue closures. The infections prompted banks, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., to have more employees to work from home.(Adds HSBC statement in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 3 Great Robinhood Stocks to Buy With Your $1,400 Stimulus Check

    Is Robinhood saying "gimme your stimmy"? The trading platform recently launched a cash rewards program for some users that gives tiered rewards of up to $250 based on net deposits over the next few weeks. This program isn't directly connected with stimulus checks that most Americans are receiving, though.

  • Aramco’s $75 Billion Dividend Survives Oil and Earnings Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco’s $75 billion dividend survived one of the biggest disruptions to oil markets in decades as the coronavirus pandemic and a price war sent crude prices tumbling.Aramco will make the payout -- the largest of any listed company and almost all which goes to Saudi Arabia’s government -- for 2020 despite a slump in earnings and revenue. The dividend is a key source of cash for the kingdom, whose economy was hit after the virus hammered energy markets and shut down local businesses.The world’s biggest oil company has taken on more debt in the past 12 months to keep up the dividend in the face of dwindling cash flow, though its gearing remains below that of firms such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc.Net income for 2020 was 184 billion riyals ($49 billion), slightly better than analysts’ expectations and down 44% from the previous year. Free cash flow fell almost 40% to $49 billion, substantially below the level of the dividend.Gearing, a measure of net debt to equity, climbed from minus 5% in March to 22% in September, above the firm’s target of no more than 15%. It rose marginally in the fourth quarter, according to Chief Financial Officer Khalid al-Dabbagh, though the company will release full numbers for the period on Monday.Aramco said the dividend won’t rise above $75 billion this year. It expects capital expenditure to be $35 billion, down from previous guidance of as much as $45 billion. That signals it remains cautious about oil markets despite the rollout of coronavirus vaccines fueling a 25% increase in prices since the end of December to about $65 a barrel.The new forecast is still higher than Aramco’s $27 billion of investment spending in 2020.Asia BuoyantThe company, based in Dhahran in eastern Saudi Arabia, said that energy consumption was improving in some regions -- including its main market of Asia -- as the global economy recovers.“We’re very optimistic about 2021 in terms of growth in demand, especially in the second half,” Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser told reporters on Sunday. “Prices have so far responded to the recovery we are seeing. We need to be prudent, but you have to compare everything to 2020.”Global oil use will increase to 99 million barrels a day by the end of the year, he said. That compares with today’s consumption of around 95 million barrels daily and would almost be back to pre-virus levels.Demand in China and India is especially buoyant, Nasser said. While the recovery is slower in the U.S. and Europe, it should accelerate as more people are inoculated, he said.Aramco’s average crude production fell to 9.2 million barrels a day during 2020, the lowest level since 2011. That was due to output cuts that the OPEC+ cartel -- of which Saudi Arabia and Russia are de facto leaders -- started in May to bolster prices. Riyadh carried out a brief price war with Moscow prior to that, pumping at record levels and causing prices to crash.The OPEC+ cuts are due to end in April next year and Aramco is “progressing very well” with a plan to increase daily production capacity to 13 million barrels from 12 million, Nasser said.Aramco’s shares rose 0.6% to 35.40 riyals as of 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, extending this year’s gain to 1.1%. The company listed on the Riyadh stock exchange in late 2019 and executives pledged to pay a $75 billion dividend annually for the next several years. Though the Saudi government only floated 2% of the firm, its market value of $1.9 trillion is second only to that of Apple Inc.Drone AttacksInvestor concern is rising over an increase in drone and missile attacks on Aramco’s facilities, most of them claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels but which Saudi officials say involve Iran.On Friday morning, Aramco’s 120,000-barrel-a-day refinery in the capital of Riyadh was targeted with missiles. That followed similar assaults on the company’s Ras Tanura export terminal and a fuel depot in Jeddah earlier in the month.None of the attacks this year has caused much damage, but they underscore worsening tensions between the kingdom and the Houthis, who are fighting on opposite sides in Yemen’s civil war. The U.S. and Saudi Arabia -- who back Yemen’s United Nations-recognized government -- are trying to get the Iran-backed Houthis to agree to a ceasefire.“We continue to strengthen and safeguard our operations,” Nasser said. “Our readiness and resilience is shown every time we are attacked. We are capable under any scenario to put a facility back on stream, ensure the safety and the security of our people, and ensure that supply to our customers is met.”(Updates throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Advocates urge transparency in Biden priest investigation

    A prominent victims advocate group on Friday urged Santa Clara University in Northern California to release details about unspecified allegations against its president, a Jesuit priest who presided over an inaugural Mass for President Joe Biden and is now under investigation. The university said Thursday that the Rev. Kevin O’Brien allegedly “exhibited behaviors in adult settings, consisting primarily of conversations, which may be inconsistent with established Jesuit protocols and boundaries." “While we appreciate that action has been taken by the Santa Clara board of trustees, we think that the vague statement released by the university does no favors to either the university community or the alleged victims,” the statement said.

  • TREASURIES-Yields retreat, bills flirt with negative rates

    The benchmark 10-year note yield was last down less than a basis point at 1.7264%. The 30-year bond yield also retreated after reaching 2.518% on Thursday, its highest since August 2019. The market largely shrugged off the Federal Reserve's announcement on Friday that it would let a temporary bank leverage rule exemption expire on March 31.

  • Biden is president 'in name only' based on left-wing policy agenda

    'The Next Revolution' host Steve Hilton weighs in on Biden's recent gaffes and Sen. Elizabeth Warren claiming the filibuster is racist.

  • Risks Are Growing for This Historic Stock Market. How to Protect Against a Plunge.

    The historic advance has left many investment accounts plump with unrealized gains, and that is starting to make some investors fret about what comes next.

  • Don’t Ignore the Reddit Penny Stocks Bonanza of 2021

    Want to make mind-boggling returns on a black-box investment? How about throwing $500 at a Reddit penny stock. Most of the time, that amount would have gone nowhere. But, had you bought HUMBL (OTCMKTS:TSNPD) in October, the blockchain startup would have turned that $500 into $3.4 million today. Many other picks saw equally notable gains this year. Source: Shutterstock For decades, the sleepy world of penny stocks drew yawns from Wall Street investors. Few “real” investors risked shopping in the graveyard of de-listed, zombie companies. But 2021 has changed all that. With the rise of retail trading, regular investors have become kingmakers of the over-the-counter (OTC) and penny stock world. Much of the investment will still go to waste. The average penny stock loses 60% per year, according to long-running academic studies. But investing in even one of these winners will cover these losses a thousand times over. Some may even become world-beating companies; rising stock prices allow cheaper capital raises, planting the very seeds that pave the way to success.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Reddit penny stocks aren’t for everyone. But for those looking to invest, here’s how to stay ahead of the curve. The Rise of Reddit Penny Stocks Investing Many investors can’t even agree on a proper definition of a penny stock. Some look at a stock’s primary exchange: Companies listed on OTC markets are generally illiquid and low-priced, making them an ideal definition of “penny stocks.” Other investors look at a stock’s price: Anything below $5 will cut it for most. (Those with bigger pocketbooks might accept any figure below $10). Regardless, investors broadly agree that penny stocks are low-priced, risky companies that can return thousands of percentage points. And that has made them extraordinarily tempting targets for risk-taking Reddit investors seeking quintuple-digit gains. The first week of February, for instance, saw more OTC trading than during the first six months of 2020 combined. Today, stocks below $5 together are now worth $2.3 trillion, according to GuruFocus, a stock tracking website. Add stocks under $10, and the figure increases to $6.5 trillion. Put another way, cheap stocks are now worth as much as the Big 4 tech firms combined. Source: Data courtesy of OTC Markets That shift has made some lucky investors phenomenally rich. A basket of the top-10 OTC stocks has returned 24,100% in the past six months, far more than the modest 37% gains for the best S&P 500 performers. Want in? You’ll need a particular set of skills that’s unlike anything Wall Street investors have ever considered. Riding the Reddit Penny Stock Train In a world where a firm’s entire market cap gets dictated by its last trade price, a small number of dedicated retail traders can send a stock flying in a random direction. And as r/WallStreetBets investors proved to GameStop’s short-sellers, this so-called “dumb money” can wreak havoc on a hedge fund’s best-laid plans. With penny stocks, Reddit has taken this a step further. Since 2020, subscribers to the popular thread r/PennyStocks have grown ten times over to 1.4 million people. And where r/WallStreetBets (WSB) might have influenced the direction of several dozen stocks, the penny stock crowd has made kings out of far more. According to Unbiased Stock, a Reddit stock tracker, r/PennyStocks typically covers three times the number of stocks that WSB does, despite having far fewer subscribers. The size of these companies also matters. The typical pick on r/PennyStocks comes in at just $310 million, compared to $10.5 billion for WSB, making Redditors with high karma (a measure of Reddit influence) the literal kingmakers of the penny stock world. By following these highly influential accounts, investors can front-run the markets much like how high-frequency traders once used President Donald Trump’s tweets to earn alpha. Take 88 Energy (OTCMKTS:EEENF), for instance. The long unprofitable Alaskan oil company saw shares rise from $0.0001 in January to 2 cents after getting picked up by the subreddit. Any lucky soul who bought the 467,500 traded shares on Jan. 7 might have turned $50 into $10,000 (assuming they could achieve the $0.0001 price). But was 88 Energy’s sudden rise well-warranted? Heavens knows. The only important thing was that influential Redditors were actively promoting the stock. Are Penny Stocks Legitimate? Many skeptics might see this as a return to the “bad old days” of boiler room pump-and-dump schemes. Back then, stock promoters would call up unsuspecting investors to hard-sell worthless companies. Even now, the SEC finds itself mired in stamping out hucksters using social media to promote stocks they secretly own. (In the case of celebrities like Elon Musk promoting cryptocurrencies, the water gets even murkier). But Reddit’s r/PennyStocks crowd is something different. Most are regular Joes, looking for a like-minded community to share ideas. Many of the posts also border on parody — a product of the free-wheeling, fun-loving nature of the social media site. And while a few members turn out to be financial professionals – RoaringKitty, GameStop’s biggest Reddit promoter, was a FINRA-licensed professional — most are in it as amateurs. As Reddit’s market clout grows, SEC and other regulators will struggle to differentiate between pump-and-dumps versus legitimate commentary. Many of r/PennyStocks calls rise for legitimate economic reasons. Others are more borderline cases – was 88 Energy’s rise a case of mistaken identity, rampant stock promotion or an improvement in economic outlook? No one may ever know. But even as lawmakers continue to scratch their heads, one thing is clear: These market movers will only grow larger as more investors jump aboard. How to Invest in Reddit Penny Stocks Most people will rightly turn their noses on penny stocks. Instead, they’ll attempt to follow time-tested advice: Fund an IRA and buy a combination of index funds and highly profitable long-term stocks. S&P 500 ETFs, CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) and American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) come to mind. But what about those who want the potential for more significant gains? If you’re looking to put in $50, $500 or even $5,000 into the OTC casino, Reddit has created a way for ordinary investors to profit. In the past, most penny stocks once followed a similar pattern: An inactive company would live in hibernation for years before inexplicably rising on insider trading. The moment the reason got announced — usually via official press release — insiders would have already sucked out the upside, leaving other investors holding the bag. Reddit changes all that. Instead, thousands of cyber sleuths now patrol the web for the slightest hints of price action. And instead of calling up investors one by one, these retail investors can use platforms like Reddit, Twitter and Discord to instantly share their thoughts with the entire world. Consider a high-profile case from late last month. When short-seller Hindenburg first targeted SOS Ltd (NYSE:SOS) on Feb. 28, shares of the Chinese cryptocurrency miner initially tumbled 25%. The allegations of outright fraud were so damaging that even your author wasn’t sure whether SOS had a working mining facility. Among other issues, the firm’s press release photos showed the wrong crypto miners. The company’s official headquarters, meanwhile, led investigators to a hotel room in central China. Reddit users immediately sprang into action. The following day, cell phone videos of an SOS-branded mining operation began surfacing on Reddit and other popular stock discussion sites. As fear and uncertainty began to lift, SOS stock rebounded 70%, finishing even higher than before the Hindenburg piece. The video would eventually end up on the main SOS page, burnishing the new Reddit detectives’ power. Should You Invest in Reddit Penny Stocks? Plenty of bad agents will use these methods for personal gain – at least one Reddit stock promoter has already gotten hit by a shareholder lawsuit. Even the SOS saga hasn’t reasonably concluded yet. But for investors with an ear for Reddit chatter, following these trends and getting out early opens the door to supernormal returns. It’s going to take a watchful eye. But investors looking for superior risk-return investments shouldn’t ignore the Reddit penny stocks bonanza of 2021. On the date of publication, Tom Yeung did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Tom Yeung, CFA, is a registered investment advisor on a mission to bring simplicity to the world of investing. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Donât Ignore the Reddit Penny Stocks Bonanza of 2021 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • 3 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    You'd think that investors would be willing to pay more for stocks that pay them back every quarter with a juicy dividend. However, that's not always the case. There are plenty of dividend stocks with valuations that are attractive.

  • Farmworker Clash Pits Union Access, Property Rights at Top Court

    (Bloomberg) -- For almost a half century, labor organizers in California have had a unusual right: Under a state regulation, they can walk onto the premises of an agricultural business and recruit workers to join a union.The regulation is now before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that critics are looking to turn into a blockbuster decision strengthening property rights and curbing regulatory power. The court will hear arguments Monday on a constitutional challenge to a 1975 rule that grew out of the efforts of Cesar Chavez to give farm workers collective bargaining rights.Conservative legal groups and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are opposing the access regulation, and trying to leverage a court that in recent years has bolstered the rights of landowners and curbed the clout of unions. It will be the first case on those topics for Justice Amy Coney Barrett, whose confirmation in October gave the court an even stronger conservative majority.The case was filed by two businesses that have tangled with union organizers: Cedar Point Nursery, which grows strawberry plants in the northern California town of Dorris, and Fowler Packing Co., a Fresno grower of grapes and other fruits. They say the regulation strips agricultural companies of their right to control who comes onto their property and forces them to allow disruptive protests. The growers are represented by the Pacific Legal Foundation, an advocacy group that fights what it views as government overreach.“The aim of the access regulation isn’t to set up a table and inform,” said Joshua Thompson, a foundation lawyer who will argue against the rule on Monday. “It’s to intimidate, and that’s exactly what they tried to do to both of our clients.”Farm WorkersThe regulation implements California’s Agriculture Labor Relations Act, a 1975 law that gave farm workers in that state the type of collective bargaining rights other laborers already had under federal law.The access regulation, however, goes beyond federal law, saying a specified number of union organizers can be on farm property during non-work hours for three hours a day, as much as 120 days a year.The provision is “absolutely critical” for ensuring that workers understand their rights, said Victoria Hassid, chair of the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, which issued the regulation.“A key component of the act is ensuring that workers are able to, if they choose, advocate to work together to fight for better working conditions,” Hassid said in an interview. “This really fundamentally is about being able to know that those rights exist.”The question at the Supreme Court is whether the access regulation violates the constitutional provision that requires “just compensation” when the government takes private property for public purposes. A San Francisco-based federal appeals court upheld the regulation.Bright LineThe growers say the constitutional clause automatically kicks in whenever a regulation takes an “easement” -- that is, when the government gives someone else the right to use private property. That bright-line approach “protects the fundamental right of property owners to exclude trespassers from their property,” the companies said in a court filing.The growers compare their case to a 1982 Supreme Court ruling that said New York was taking private property by requiring landlords to allow the installation of cable-television equipment in their buildings.But 17 states and the District of Columbia said the categorical approach would mean a “sea change,” and raise questions about a “staggering array” of laws that rely on government inspections of private property for health and safety reasons.The growers and their allies say those inspection laws wouldn’t be affected. The Chamber of Commerce said the government would still be able to require health and safety inspections as a condition for getting a needed license.Biden ChangeThe Biden administration is backing the California regulation but won’t be arguing Monday. In a two-page letter in February, acting U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said the government’s longstanding view is that “physical entry on property short of a permanent occupation does not warrant the application of a categorical rule and is instead appropriately analyzed under a case-specific framework.”Prelogar’s letter was a change of position for the government after the Trump administration filed a brief opposing the regulation.Worker advocates say the California access regulation is even more important than it was in 1975 for informing vulnerable farm laborers of their rights. Those workers as a group are less educated, less likely to speak English, and more likely to be immigrants now than when the regulation was enacted, said Mario Martinez, who filed a brief defending the regulation for the United Farm Workers of America.“Outside of employers where there’s a collective bargaining agreement, you have routine violations of basic minimum wage laws, overtime laws, health and safety laws,” Martinez said. “You have rampant wage theft. You have a crisis of sexual harassment. In some cases, we uncovered forced labor, slavery where workers are being held against their will.”But Mike Fahner, whose Cedar Point Nursery is at the center of the case, says the regulation no longer makes sense in the age of social media. Fahner sued after organizers came to his nursery in 2015.“You can communicate with people around the world effectively without having to have access to a person’s private property and place of business,” he said.The case is Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid, 20-107.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New U.S. trade 'czar' Tai vows to promote equitable growth, give workers more say

    New U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai vowed on Friday to leverage trade to help the U.S. economy recover from the coronavirus crisis by focusing on policies that promoted more equitable growth and benefited American workers. Tai, the first woman of color to lead the agency, was sworn in on Thursday - her birthday - after winning confirmation by the U.S. Senate in a rare unanimous vote. Tai told USTR staff in a letter that current times required new approaches and "thinking outside the box," embracing a more diverse team, and talking to communities long ignored.

  • 4 Crypto Mining Stocks To Buy Now To Gain Exposure to Cryptocurrencies

    Crypto mining stocks have become fashionable lately, especially since they are generally seen as a substitute for owning cryptocurrency. So, instead of buying Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) or Ethereum (CCC-ETH-USD), you can buy a crypto mining stock in the same way people buy gold mining stocks. They see those as an alternative to owning gold. One reason for this is the companies make revenue and have the ability to generate profits. Owning a cryptocurrency does not guarantee you any kind of revenue. Another reason is that a number of these crypto mining stocks have begun holding as well as buying their underlying cryptos. In the case of Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), the company does not convert its mined cryptos into dollars. It simply holds them on their balance sheet. A third reason is that a number of these companies now have very high gross margins. These windfall profits are due to a wide gulf between the costs of mining, even with heavy electricity costs and high hash rates, and the much higher price of Bitcoin and other cryptos. For example, some of these crypto miners have secured very favorable long-term electricity contracts with their local energy providers.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips 7 Retail Stocks That Are Far Too Close to Failing Therefore, the following four crypto mining stocks are worth considering. Here is the list: Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Hive Blockchain Technologies (OTCMTKS:HVBTF) Hut 8 Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Let’s dive into these stocks. Crypto Mining Stocks To Buy Now: Riot Blockchain (RIOT) Source: Shutterstock Market Capitalization: $4.25 billion Riot Blockchain is a digital currency mining company based in Castle Rock, CO, but its mining operations are in upstate New York. It also buys and sells digital currencies, and provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain-based assets. Riot recently jacked up its mining capacity so that it can achieve an estimated hash rate capacity of 1.06 Exahash per second (EH/s). That is equal to one quintillion hashes per second, a number with 18 zeros behind the 1, or 1 billion billion hashes per second. In addition, with additional application-specific (ASIC) mining rigs, made specifically for Bitcoin mining, the company expects to reach 3.8 EH/s by October 2021. This should make it the largest or close to the largest Bitcoin miners in the world. Riot Blockchain just released its earnings update for 2020 on March 15. It produced 1,005 Bitcoin in 2020, and by February had produced 179 Bitcoins, 43% higher than Jan. 2021. This puts it on a run-rate, which is likely higher now, of 2,148 Bitcoins, or 113.7% higher than 2020. Let’s assume a price of $58,000 per Bitcoin. That equates to a run-rate revenue of $124.58 million. Therefore, assuming it reaches a run rate of 250 BTC per month by October 2021, its revenue rate will be $14.50 million per month, or $174 million annually. As the company claims it will reach 4 EH/s by the end of the year, this could mean a substantially higher level. The earnings update did not release profit numbers, but we can assume that by the end of the first quarter of 2021, the company will be making significant profits. My estimate is that that it will make 90% gross margins. I suspect that the stock has the ability to at least double from here, as long as Bitcoin continues to provide huge windfall profits to Riot. HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HVBTF) Source: Shutterstock Market Cap: $1.3 billion Hive Blockchain is a Vancouver-based crypto mining company with operations in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company produced earnings for its latest quarter ending Dec. 31 on March 2, showing that it generated $13.7 million. It mines both Ethereum (in Sweden and Iceland) and Bitcoin and has gross margins of 77%. Hive Blockchain makes about 20,000 Ether coins per quarter, which at today’s rate of about $1,800 per Ether, equals $36 million. That puts it on an annualized run rate of $144 million in revenue. At its $1.3 billion market cap, that puts Hive stock at about 9 times revenue. 7 Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Treasury Yield Does Hive also announced a $100 million At-the-Market (ATM) equity capital raise, which it will use to repay debt and for corporate purposes. Look for the stock, which is also listed in Canada, to continue to move higher, as it is up about 100% year-to-date, especially as Ethereum rises. Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUTMF) Source: Shutterstock Market Cap: $962 million Hut 8 Mining stock is up about 173% year-to-date, not only because it is a profitable Bitcoin miner but also because it has a big Bitcoin portfolio. The company will announce its earnings results on Mar. 25 for the year ending Dec. 31. Hut 8 says it has one of the highest installed mining capacities in its class. It also says on its website that it has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry. It claims to be among the “top 5 largest holders of self-mined Bitcoin of publicly-traded companies in the world.” A recent research report in Seeking Alpha on Hut 8 says it had, as of January 2021, 3,000 Bitcoins in its treasury. At $58,000 per BTC that equals $174 million. The company also says that it has raised $100 million in equity capital. The report in January said that Hut 8 stock was undervalued at the time. A new CEO and two new directors joined the company in November. The report said that the company had operations capable of producing 3.73 Bitcoin per day or 1,358 per year. At $58,000 per Bitcoin, that works out to revenue of about $78 million annually. It’s too early to determine what the company’s profitability really is, on an ongoing basis, without further information. Investors should read its March 25 earnings release carefully to see what its future value could become. However, I expect this to be an extremely positive report, so be prepared to see the stock move higher. Bit Digital (BTBT) Source: biggunsband / Shutterstock.com Market Cap: $822.6 million This is a relatively unknown U.S. and Chinese digital currency miner, but some analysts like this Bitcoin miner the most. For example, a recent Seeking Alpha report on March 10, indicates that it trades at a huge discount on a price-to-sales ratio compared to other miners. In addition, the company was producing 424.7 Bitcoins per month as of January. At $58,000 per BTC, that works out to $24.59 million, or $295.1 million annually. Given its $822.6 million market cap, this puts it roughly at a 3 times run-rate sales. The company has not yet produced its earnings for 2020, so look for more information from the company in order to determine its long-term value. But right now, with this information about its January operations, look for the stock to at least double, if not triple once the market realizes what its comp value is worth. But do be aware that the company recently released a press statement which it said it was providing in response to false allegations about the company’s operations. This may be referring to a Seeking Alpha report in April 2020 (back when the company was known as Golden Bull Limited) citing questionable practices at the company. As always, buyer beware. These crypto mining stocks provide good exposure to digital currencies without having to buy the cryptos themselves. As Bitcoin and Ethereum hit peak prices, these companies are now making superior windfall gross margins, especially compared to their history. 7 Cheap Stocks Under $10 Several of them have raised enough cash to be able to fund their operations with their cash assets, which allows them to keep the Bitcoin they have mined as long-term marketable securities on their balance sheet. This provides an additional upside leveraged exposure into digital currencies for investors. On the date of publication, Mark R. Hake held a long position in Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA). Mark Hake writes about personal finance on mrhake.medium.com and runs the Total Yield Value Guide which you can review here. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post 4 Crypto Mining Stocks To Buy Now To Gain Exposure to Cryptocurrencies appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • I’m 60 and lost my job due to COVID-19. My husband makes $150K. We saved $1.3 million. Do I resign myself to early retirement?

    ‘We have a good relationship, but I’m afraid of being dependent on someone, even if it’s my husband.’

  • Texas stunner: No. 14 Abilene Christian ousts 'Horns 53-52

    Joe Pleasant slowed his breath and calmed himself. In the most pressure-packed moment of his college career, the Abilene Christian junior forward was perfect on two free throws from a spot where he'd struggled in the past. When he picked off a final desperation pass by Texas at midcourt, Pleasant and his teammates erupted in a celebration that nearly spilled into the stands.

  • Unbearable pain: How bear spray became a prized weapon for violent protesters

    “It took three shots of fentanyl to get me to a place where I wasn’t screaming,” said a journalist who was hit with the chemical irritant last August.

  • I’m 64, single, considering retirement after fighting cancer — I have $1.6 million. Should I retire?

    Have a question about your retirement, including where to live? Email us at HelpMeRetire@MarketWatch.com