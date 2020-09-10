CP recognizes customers with Safe Shipper Award for exemplary safety behaviour

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) has recognized 45 shippers with its annual Safe Shipper Award for safely transporting hazardous materials by rail in 2019.

"Safety is a core foundation of everything we do at CP. Encouraging and rewarding safe behaviour across every aspect of our business helps to ensure that our employees and our communities stay safe during the transport of essential products," said Coby Bullard, Vice-President Sales and Marketing, Merchandise and Energy, Chemicals and Plastics. "CP's customers play a critical role in safely shipping freight on our rail network. I'm proud to serve customers who share our commitment to operating safely. On behalf of CP, congratulations to each of the Safe Shipper Award recipients for 2019."

Companies receiving the award transported at least 500 carloads of hazardous materials (non-intermodal) in 2019 with zero Non-Accidental Release (NAR) incidents. A hazardous materials NAR is the unintentional release of a hazardous material while in transportation, including loading and unloading while in railroad possession that is not caused by a derailment, collision or other rail-related accident.

Visit cpr.ca to view the 2019 winners of CP's Safe Shipper Award.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers with a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR



