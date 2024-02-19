CPA Requirements Florida: Your Ultimate Guide to Licensure

AI was used in the creation of this article. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by a content review team. We might earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of the links. McClatchy newsrooms were not involved in the creation of this content.

For those in Florida contemplating a career in an accounting profession, such as a Certified Public Accountant, understanding the CPA requirements Florida upholds is the first step toward achieving your professional goals.

This guide simplifies the CPA requirements in Florida, covering everything from the 150 semester hours of education needed to the one-year work experience requirement, the CPA exam application process, the specifics for international candidates, and the ongoing 80 hours of CPE for license renewal.

It’s designed to give you a clear view of what it takes to become and remain a CPA in Florida.

Key Takeaways

Eligibility and Education: Florida welcomes CPA candidates without imposing age or residency restrictions, requiring 150 semester hours of education, including specific accounting and business courses.

Work Experience: Aspiring CPAs need at least one year of relevant work experience, which can be part-time or volunteer, under a licensed CPA or IQAB-recognized chartered accountant.

CPA Exam Structure: The CPA exam consists of core sections (AUD, FAR, REG) and a discipline-specific section (BAR, ISC, TCP), allowing candidates to tailor their licensure to career goals.

International Requirements: Non-residents and international candidates must have their educational credentials evaluated and meet English proficiency, with specific steps for SSN provision and work authorization.

License Renewal: Licensed CPAs in Florida must complete 80 hours of CPE every two years, using a reporting tool to document compliance, ensuring their practice remains uninterrupted.

Florida CPA Exam Requirements

In Florida, the CPA profession is unique in that it doesn’t set barriers based on age, residency, or citizenship, focusing instead on academic accomplishments and ethical conduct.

Fundamental Criteria

Age Flexibility: There’s no age restriction for CPA aspirants in Florida, allowing individuals to aim for the CPA title at any point in their career.

SSN Necessity: A Social Security Number is required with your application, a common practice across various professional certifications in the U.S. to uniquely identify each candidate.

Open Residency: Florida stands out by not mandating CPA candidates as state residents, welcoming applicants nationwide and from abroad, provided they fulfill the educational and experiential prerequisites.

Ethical Integrity: Prospective CPAs must exhibit good moral character, as evidenced by a clean record devoid of serious legal or financial issues, affirming their suitability for the profession’s ethical demands.

Educational Prerequisites for CPAs in Florida

Achieving CPA status in Florida transcends exam success; it involves satisfying detailed educational and work-related criteria specified by the Florida Board of Accountancy, ensuring all CPAs have the requisite knowledge and skills.

Educational Requirements

Comprehensive Education: The path to sit for the CPA exam and become licensed starts with a baccalaureate degree from an accredited institution. Candidates are expected to complete 150 semester hours of higher education, extending beyond a standard bachelor’s degree with additional courses to enhance proficiency in accounting and business.

Accounting Mastery: A minimum of 36 semester hours must be in advanced accounting topics, including but not limited to financial accounting, auditing, taxation cost accounting, and managerial accounting, to ensure a thorough grasp of the field. These are usually gained through upper-level accounting courses.

Business Acumen: Alongside accounting education requirements, 39 semester hours in business-related subjects are required. This includes a compulsory course on business law, specifically the Uniform Commercial Code, which is crucial for any CPA. Other general business courses such as economics, finance, management, and marketing are also necessary to round out the candidate’s business knowledge.

Florida CPA Work Requirements

In Florida, those on the path to CPA certification must accumulate at least one year (2,000 hours) of pertinent work experience. This requirement can be satisfied through diverse employment types, including part-time or volunteer roles, provided they are under the guidance of a CPA licensed in Florida or a chartered accountant accredited by the IQAB.

Candidates must demonstrate proficiency in essential accounting functions such as attestation, tax advisory, and financial consulting, among others, within approved environments like academia, the public sector, corporate settings, or public accounting firms.

The flexibility in accumulating this experience—ranging from 20 hours weekly over two years to full-time work for a minimum of 42 weeks—accommodates personal and professional circumstances. This must be documented and under the supervision of a licensed CPA.

Guidelines for International CPA Aspirants in Florida

Florida’s approach to CPA licensure is inclusive, inviting international applicants to fulfill their professional aspirations within the state. These candidates must undergo an evaluation process for their academic credentials to verify compliance with the 150-hour educational criterion per the standards set by the Florida Board of Accountancy.

Additionally, an SSN is required, though alternatives may exist for those without one. Given the CPA exam’s language of administration, mastery of the English language is crucial, potentially necessitating evidence of proficiency through exams like the TOEFL.

While state residency is not a prerequisite, an appropriate visa and work authorization are essential for fulfilling the work experience requirement on U.S. soil.

CPA Examination Framework in Florida

The Uniform CPA examination rigorously tests candidates across various accounting and finance disciplines, structured into core and discipline-specific sections. To receive a Florida CPA license, you must pass each of the following:

Auditing and Attestation (AUD): Focuses on audit processes, principles, and standards, including ethical considerations and independence in auditing.

Financial Accounting and Reporting (FAR): Evaluates knowledge of accounting principles, IFRS, and GAAP in the U.S., alongside financial statement preparation and reporting for different entities.

Regulation (REG): Tests understanding of business law, ethics, and taxation, covering the taxation of individuals and entities, business law fundamentals, and regulatory implications.

Candidates also select a discipline-specific section—Business Analysis and Reporting (BAR), Information Systems and Controls (ISC), or Tax Compliance and Planning (TCP)—to align their certification with their career objectives. This choice allows for specialization in areas like financial analysis, IT controls, management advisory, and tax strategy. Florida provides 18 months to pass all exam sections, emphasizing a structured yet comprehensive study approach.

Breakdown of CPA Exam Fees in Florida

To undertake all four segments of the CPA examination in Florida, candidates are faced with a total expense of $1,379.20. This amount is evenly distributed across the sections, with each costing $344.80. Such a fee arrangement clarifies the financial planning needed for the exam portion of the CPA certification journey. An initial, non-refundable fee of $50 is also required when applying to take the CPA exam in the state.

License Renewal for Florida CPAs

Renewing a CPA license in Florida is governed by strict deadlines and the fulfillment of Continuing Professional Education obligations. CPAs are tasked with renewing their license biennially, necessitating submitting a renewal form via the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) website.

In the two years leading up to the renewal date, CPAs must complete 80 hours of CPE credits. This includes a compulsory 4 hours in ethics approved by the board, alongside a mix of credits in accounting, auditing, financial advisory, and other pertinent areas. Documentation of these CPE credits is facilitated through a designated reporting tool accessed via the DBPR Online Service account.

Non-compliance with these renewal stipulations by the end-of-year deadline could jeopardize the renewal process, potentially rendering the license inactive or incurring additional fees for license reactivation.

Evaluating CPA Licensure Criteria: Florida vs Other States

Deciding on a location for CPA certification involves comparing Florida’s criteria with those of other states, offering a broader perspective on where to qualify.

Educational Prerequisites

Florida: Demands 150 semester hours, including 36 hours in advanced accounting and 39 in business, with a compulsory course on the Uniform Commercial Code.

Contrast with Other States: While the 150-hour requirement is widespread, specifics differ. For instance, Colorado asks for 150 hours but with a focus on different core areas. Meanwhile, states like New York emphasize diversity in coursework, including specific ethics education.

Residency Stipulations

Florida: Does not mandate state residency for CPA licensure, welcoming both domestic and international applicants who meet educational and experiential standards.

Comparison: States such as Texas require candidates to demonstrate state residency or have a nexus to the state, such as employment, before applying for the exam.

Experience Obligations

Florida: Necessitates one year (2,000 hours) of supervised work in various approved settings.

Other Jurisdictions: Requirements vary, with states like California specifying the nature of work experience more distinctly, including direct public accounting practice.

Ethics Exam

Florida: Does not include an ethics exam as part of its licensure prerequisites.

Diverse State Requirements: In contrast, Oregon mandates a board-specific ethics exam, reflecting a direct approach to instilling professional ethical standards.

Continuing Professional Education

Florida: Florida CPA requirements include 80 hours of CPE biennially, with designated hours for ethics, accounting, and auditing.

Variations Across States: Michigan, for example, demands a similar CPE credit count but allocates a different structure for ethics and specialized accounting fields, illustrating the range in continuing education expectations.

Florida Institute of CPAs (FICPA) The FICPA is the premier professional organization for CPAs in Florida. It offers various networking events, professional development opportunities, and resources for CPA candidates and licensed professionals. American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) The AICPA is a national organization that provides valuable resources, including educational materials, research, and access to a vast network of CPAs across the United States. National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) The NASBA is a resource for CPA candidates, providing information on exam administration and licensure requirements in various states, including Florida. Florida Government Finance Officers Association (FGFOA) FGFOA is an organization dedicated to promoting excellence in government finance. It can be particularly beneficial for CPAs working in the public sector or interested in governmental accounting. Florida Society of Enrolled Agents (FSEA) The IRS licenses enrolled agents (EAs) to represent taxpayers. The FSEA offers valuable insights and networking opportunities for CPAs interested in tax-focused careers. Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation (DBPR) The DBPR oversees the licensing of CPAs in Florida. It ensures applicants meet educational, experience, and examination requirements for CPA licensure.

Conclusion

Becoming a CPA in Florida requires fulfilling specific educational, experiential, and examination criteria, reflecting the state’s commitment to excellence in the accounting profession. Florida’s inclusive eligibility criteria, comprehensive education and work experience requirements, and structured CPA exam process ensure candidates are well-prepared for their roles.

Additionally, the state’s emphasis on continuing professional education highlights the importance of ongoing learning. For those aiming to navigate the CPA licensure pathway in Florida, this guide offers a clear and concise overview of the steps needed to achieve and maintain professional certification in a dynamic and challenging field.

FAQs

How much time is required to achieve CPA status in Florida?

The journey to CPA certification in Florida can span approximately eight years. This duration includes four years for an undergraduate degree, 1-2 years for additional coursework to fulfill the 150-semester hour criterion, a year to accumulate relevant work experience, and extra time for CPA exam preparation and completion, varying by individual study habits and exam performance.

What does the practical experience requirement entail for CPA candidates in Florida?

To qualify for CPA licensure in Florida, candidates are mandated to complete a minimum of one year (or 2,000 hours) of relevant professional experience under the mentorship of a licensed CPA. This requirement can be met through roles in various sectors, including public accounting, corporate, governmental, or educational settings, facilitating the practical application of accounting theories.

Is an ethics exam necessary for CPA licensure in Florida?

Florida diverges from many states by not requiring an ethics examination for CPA licensure. While the ethics exam is a common requirement elsewhere, Florida CPA candidates are exempt from this step in the licensure process.

What ongoing education is required for Florida CPAs?

Florida CPAs must complete 80 hours of Continuing Professional Education (CPE) biennially. This includes designated hours for ethics, accounting, and auditing, ensuring professionals remain abreast of the field’s latest practices, standards, and regulations.

Are there residency requirements for CPA licensure in Florida?

No, Florida does not impose residency requirements for CPA licensure, allowing individuals from any location, provided they meet the educational and experience criteria, to apply for licensure in the state.