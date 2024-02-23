CPA Salary: Florida Facts and Stats

AI was used in the creation of this article. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by a content review team. We might earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of the links. McClatchy newsrooms were not involved in the creation of this content.

As NASBA cites in the top five reasons to become a CPA, money is one of them. Those with a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license make 10-15% more than regular accountants, and CPAs in Florida are no exception. Although a CPA salary in the Sunshine State of Florida falls a bit lower than the national average of $122,229, it is still much higher than the state’s average median household income, which sits at just shy of $68,000.

Key Takeaways

Salary Overview: CPAs in Florida earn an average annual salary of $93,254, which, while below the national average, significantly exceeds the state’s median household income. This highlights the financial benefits of becoming a CPA in the state.

City-Specific Variances : CPA salaries in Florida vary by city, with figures ranging from $89,593 in Panama City to $97,960 in Plantation, indicating the influence of geographic location on earning potential.

Starting Salary and Career Progression: The starting salary for CPAs in Florida begins at around $39,150 annually, with certification potentially boosting initial earnings by 10-15%. Rapid salary progression is possible, as evidenced by personal career growth stories shared by professionals in the field.

Comprehensive Benefits: Beyond base salary, CPAs in Florida often receive a suite of benefits, including retirement plans, health and wellness programs, work-life balance support, and opportunities for professional development, which contribute significantly to total compensation.

Average Annual CPA Salary: Florida

The average salary for a CPA in Florida is pegged at $93,254 annually. The salary range for CPAs in Florida spans from $68,169 to $88,790 per year.

When evaluating CPA salaries in Florida, it’s essential to consider that the figures typically reflect base pay only. This base salary does not encompass the full spectrum of benefits that significantly contribute to an employee’s total compensation. These benefits include:

Retirement benefits

Health and wellness

Work-life balance

Professional development

City CPA Salaries in Florida

Data Source: ZipRecruiter

In Plantation, the annual average salary stands at $97,960, translating to monthly earnings of $8,163, a weekly pay of $1,883, and an hourly rate of $47.10.

Lauderhill closely follows with an annual salary of $97,646, monthly income of $8,137, weekly wages of $1,877, and an hourly wage of $46.95.

Miami Beach offers an average yearly salary of $96,423, with a monthly pay of $8,035, weekly earnings of $1,854, and an hourly rate of $46.36.

St. Petersburg’s average annual salary is $93,762, which breaks down to $7,813 per month, $1,803 per week, and $45.08 per hour.

In Wellington, professionals earn an average of $92,231 annually, with a monthly salary of $7,685, a weekly pay of $1,773, and an hourly wage of $44.34.

Miami’s average salary is slightly lower at $92,073 per year, equating to $7,672 monthly, $1,770 weekly, and $44.27 hourly.

Port St. Lucie sees an average yearly salary of $91,497, with monthly earnings of $7,624, weekly wages of $1,759, and an hourly rate of $43.99. Clearwater matches Port St. Lucie’s salary figures across the board.

Tampa’s professionals earn an average annual salary of $89,861, which amounts to $7,488 per month, $1,728 per week, and $43.20 per hour.

Lastly, Panama City offers an average yearly salary of $89,593, with a monthly pay of $7,466, weekly earnings of $1,722, and an hourly wage of $43.07.

CPA Starting Salary in Florida

In Florida, the starting salary for accountants at the entry-level begins at $18.82 per hour, which equates to an annual salary of $39,150, according to CareerExplorer.

However, possessing a Certified Public Accountant certification can significantly enhance this figure. Accountants with a CPA designation can expect their starting salaries to jump by approximately 10 to 15 percent compared to their counterparts without the certification. This increase reflects the added value and expertise of what a CPA does and brings to their role, highlighting the financial benefits of obtaining this prestigious credential in the accounting profession.

CPA Salaries by Experience Level

The salary figures provided below represent national averages for various positions within the accounting and finance sector, not specific to Florida, according to a report by Robert Half. However, they offer a comprehensive overview of the potential earning trajectory for finance professionals and CPA salaries across the United States.

These figures, categorized by entry-level, mid-level, and senior-level positions, can serve as a valuable benchmark for understanding the financial rewards associated with career progression in this field.

Data Source: Robert Half

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) – Corporate Accounting

Assistant Controller

Assistant Treasurer

Director of Financial Reporting

Financial Project Manager

Forensic Accountant

Property Accountant

CPA Salaries in Florida: Insights and Testimonials

Controller Position in Tampa: One Reddit user, not currently in Florida but interviewing for a position, mentioned a $125,000 salary for a controller role in the Tampa area, noting it’s a remote position. This sparked a debate, with another user, Warrior7872, commenting, “That’s pretty low ngl,” highlighting the subjective nature of salary perceptions. In contrast, CreativeAccouting found the figure substantial, comparing it to their own experience in Philadelphia, where they make the same amount after just one year of experience.

Staff Accountant in South Florida: Another user shared their journey to the thread as a staff accountant with eight months of experience, starting at $50,000 and receiving a $5,000 raise after six months, illustrating the potential for rapid salary growth early in one’s career.

Big 4 Tax Senior 2 in South Florida: A Reddit user provided insight into the Big 4 accounting firm salary trajectory, reporting a salary of $90,400 as a Tax Senior 2, with an impending promotion to manager after four and a half years of service.

From Staff Accountant to Finance Manager: Serene_Salamander narrated a compelling career progression, starting as a staff accountant with zero experience and a salary range of $45,000 to $55,000. Within a year, and before even graduating, they accepted a promotion to finance manager with a significant salary increase to $70,000, showcasing the rapid advancement opportunities within the Florida accounting sector.

Why the Range in CPA Salaries in Florida?

The question of why CPA salaries in Florida (and broadly) vary so significantly has sparked considerable discussion among Reddit users. Here’s a synthesis of the insights shared:

Broad Scope of CPA Role: One user points out that “CPA is pretty broad and isn’t by itself a job title,” explaining the wide salary range from first-year accountants making $60-85K (depending on the geographic area) to CFOs and firm partners who can earn up to millions, especially with stock options and depending on the size of the company or firm.

Role Within the Company: SmoothConfection1115 provides a concrete example, comparing their salary as an internal auditor ($75K) with their CFO’s ($3.5M), highlighting the vast differences in compensation within the same company based on role and responsibility.

Ambition and Negotiation Skills: The influence of individual ambition, skill levels, and the ability to negotiate effectively are also cited as reasons for the wide salary range among CPAs.

Risk and Entrepreneurship: MatterSignificant969 discusses the entrepreneurial aspect, noting that starting a firm involves significant risk but can lead to higher rewards, as evidenced by a partner who initially went without income but now earns more than most employees.

FAQs

How do CPA salaries in Florida compare to the national average?

Florida’s CPA salaries average $93,254, slightly below the national average but well above the state’s median household income.

What salary boost does a CPA license in Florida offer?

A CPA license can increase an accountant’s salary by 10-15% over non-CPA counterparts in Florida.

What benefits complement CPA salaries in Florida?

Benefits often include retirement plans, health insurance, flexible schedules, and professional development opportunities.

Why is there a wide range in CPA salaries across Florida?

Salary variations are influenced by role, location, employer size, experience, and negotiation skills.

Can you provide examples of salary progression for CPAs in Florida?

Progression can be swift, with staff accountants quickly moving from $50,000 to higher roles like finance manager at $70,000 within a year.