CPAC 2021: Kevin McCarthy says he would bet his own home that Republicans take back the House in 2022

Gustaf Kilander
·3 min read
Kevin McCarthy participates in a discussion during CPAC on February 27, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Getty Images)
Kevin McCarthy participates in a discussion during CPAC on February 27, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Getty Images)

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has said that he would bet his own home that Republicans take back the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterms.

During a panel discussion at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida Mr McCarthy said to a cheering crowd: "We're going to get the majority back, we're five seats away! I would bet my house ... my personal house, don't tell my wife but I would bet it."

He added: "Listen, do you want to retire Nancy Pelosi? Do you want to end the socialism in this country? Win the house – five seats. This is the smallest majority the Democrats have had in 100 years."

Mr McCarthy gave former President Trump the credit for the Republican gains in the House in the 2020 election.

He said: "This is the first time since 1994 that no incumbent Republican lost. We beat 15 Democrats. And you know who the 15 Democrats lost to? Conservative women and conservative minorities, each and every one of them.

Read more: Follow live updates from CPAC

"Even when President Trump was sick with Covid ... he would do these rallies over the phone for each district and he would have the candidate on and then he would talk and he would turn out the vote and that was a shock because all the polls said we would lose, but on election day the voters said 'no, there's a new path'."

In 2020, Republicans gained in the House but are still in the minority. They lost the White House, and, after two January runoffs in Georgia, they also lost control of the Senate (which currently has a 50:50 split between Republicans and Democrats, including Democrat-caucusing Independents, with Kamala Harris casting any tie-breaking vote).

Mr McCarthy's praise of the 45th president comes as Mr Trump is scheduled to speak at CPAC on Sunday, and as reports say that he's not too happy with the Republican House Leader. Three people close to the former president told Politico that he's stewing yet again over Mr McCarthy.

Some of his advisors think that Mr Trump's private criticism of Mr McCarthy has become so frequent that he might take it public. This despite their meeting at Mar-A-Lago in late January to patch things up after Mr McCarthy criticised Mr Trump for his actions on 6 January, the day of the Capitol riot.

In an interview with The Washington Post in mid-November after the election, Mr McCarthy guaranteed that the Republicans would take back the majority in 2022, describing their 2020 gains as victories.

He said: “We have never been stronger in the sense of what the future holds for us, we have never been in a stronger position. We won this by adding more people to the party. And we won this in an atmosphere where we were the one group that everyone guaranteed we would lose. And we’re the ones who won.”

Now he not only guarantees a return to the majority in 2022, but he also says he would bet his house on it.

Read More

CPAC 2021: Richard Grenell teases run for California governor

CPAC interrupted as organisers forced to tell attendees to wear masks to furious jeers

Republicans cite ‘public health emergency’ for skipping Covid relief votes while speaking at maskless CPAC

CPAC 2021: Marco Rubio speech cancelled at last minute

CPAC: Gaetz says media ‘biased’ over Ted Cruz’s Cancun trip and should have focused on ‘caravans’ of migrants instead

Recommended Stories

  • The Trump golden statue everyone is talking about was made in Mexico

    Artist succeeded in getting into CPAC without any credentials as tickets were sold out, while pulling along massive statue

  • CPAC 2021: Marco Rubio speech cancelled at last minute

    Senator tweeted that unexpected family issue prevented him from attending

  • QAnon conspiracy about Trump's March 4 return to Washington puts capital on alert

    Thousands of National Guard troops will remain in Washington until mid-March amid fears a QAnon conspiracy theory that Donald Trump could still be inaugurated this week could lead to another attack on the US Capitol. Followers of the QAnon cult have claimed that Mr Trump will reclaim the presidency on March 4, the date when presidents were inaugurated up until 1933, when the Inauguration Day was moved to January 20. Online chatter about March 4 from QAnon devotees, who believe that Mr Trump is working to take down a cabal of ‘deep state’ politicians, has caused alarm among US security officials who fear it could lead to further violence. Almost 5,000 National Guard troops will remain in the US capital until March 12, in part because of concerns of a repeat of the violent scenes that played out on January 6, according to Adam Smith, the chair of the House Armed Services Committee. "Some of these people have figured out that apparently 75 years ago, the President used to be inaugurated on March 4. "Now they are thinking maybe we should gather again and storm the Capitol on March 4 ... that is circulating online," he told a hearing in Congress. "Stuff like that circulates all the time, does it mean it's going to happen? Probably not, but if you want to help, tell them not to do that, tell them that the election is over. Joe Biden won." He added: "It was a free and fair election". The request for 4,900 National Guard troops to continue their deployments in Washington until March 12 was made by US Capitol Police, Robert Salesses, a Pentagon official said. "We work very closely with the FBI, Secret Service, and others and the Capitol Police to try to determine what they believe that threat is, and then looking at what they believe is the need for the National Guard, or the types of mission sets that they need support from, we work very closely with them to try to determine what that is. Obviously 4900 is a very large number here on the Capitol," he told lawmakers in Congress. Mr Salesses said the Pentagon is not tracking any specific threats, the most significant terror-threat stems from "lone offenders and small groups of individuals inspired by domestic extremist ideological beliefs, including those based on false narratives spread over social media and other online platforms". Suggestions for more permanent security measures around the Capitol are still under discussion by Congress. Some law enforcement officials have suggested that the fencing erected around the Capitol in the aftermath of January 6 should become a permanent fixture, but many lawmakers have argued the symbolism would create an anti-democratic image.

  • QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley says Trump ‘groomed’ him and other rioters

    QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley could receive a long prison sentence for his part in storming of Capitol but he claims he thought he was ‘lawfully answering call of President’ Trump

  • Budget 2021: Will vaccine rollout be the blueprint for recovery?

    As well as saving lives and helping reopen the economy, the shot in the arm could have a long-lasting economic impact.

  • Far-right Proud Boys leader condemns Capitol rioters but says he 'won't cry' about politicians

    ‘I'm not going to worry about people that their only worry in life is to be re-elected,’ says Enrique Tarrio

  • CPAC is promoting Donald Trump’s big lie of election fraud

    From ‘election integrity’ panels to outright falsehoods about a stolen election, how CPAC is relitigating the 2020 election as Republican lawmakers file legislation to restrict voting rights

  • CPAC: What is the convention Trump, Pence and Farage are speaking at and why is it so influential?

    Republican gathering began in 1974 and sees American conservatives debate social worries but has struggled with position on 'alt-right' in recent years

  • Kingsman and I May Destroy You stars team up for new murder mystery

    Curtain Call is a 1930s murder mystery.

  • Jim Acosta surrounded and harassed on air while reporting from CPAC

    A woman in the crowd shouted “get him” as attendees surrounded the anchor

  • Sen. Mike Rounds predicts all GOP senators will be a 'no' on stimulus bill

    Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., weighs in on the $15 minimum wage hike passed by House Democrats in the COVID-19 relief bill

  • The terrifying word salad of Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle at CPAC was surprisingly entertaining

    It’s the WWE-style intro that will be scarred into most attendees’ minds forever

  • Twitter must allow Donald Trump back – the ban makes no sense at all

    I want – need – to hear what he has to say, even if it is offensive. Especially if it is offensive

  • Man critical after Fort Worth firefighters pull him from burning boarded-up home

    He suffered smoke inhalation and several third-degree burns, and CareFlite took him to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.

  • Arrest warrant issued for suspect in murder of Yale student

    The New Haven Police Department said in a Facebook post on Saturday that it had secured an arrest warrant charging Qinxuan Pan with murder, and that it would provide additional information on Monday. Pan remained at large, it said. Kevin Jiang, a 26-year-old graduate student at the Yale School of the Environment, was shot and killed outside his car on Feb. 6, rattling the prestigious Ivy League school's campus, located about 80 miles (129 km) northeast of New York City.

  • You “Should Not Get” COVID Vaccine If You Have This Condition, Says Fauci

    In the battle against COVID-19, one of the most effective weapons we have are the vaccines that are currently being administered around the world. Nearly every major health organization from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the World Health Organization and health expert is encouraging everyone to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated when it is their turn—well almost everyone. In fact, if you have one condition in particular, you should avoid the COVID-19 vaccine until further notice. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Dr. Fauci Says You Should Not Get the Vaccine If You Have a History of Severe Allergic Reactions Late last year, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, revealed that anyone who has experienced severe allergic reactions should think twice before getting the COVID vaccine. "What the Pfizer people are saying is that if you have a history of a severe allergic reaction, you should either not take this vaccine, or if you do take it, take it in the context of a place where if you do develop an allergic reaction, it could be readily and effectively treated," said Fauci in a CNBC Healthy Returns Livestream. Keep reading to see what the CDC says. 2 The CDC Says You Should Not Get the Vaccine If You Have Allergic Reactions to Vaccines The CDC agrees, devoting an entire page to COVID-19 Vaccines and Allergic Reactions.“If you have had an immediate allergic reaction—even if it was not severe—to a vaccine or injectable therapy for another disease, ask your doctor if you should get a COVID-19 vaccine. Your doctor will help you decide if it is safe for you to get vaccinated,” they explain.Additionally, those with an allergy to polyethylene glycol (PEG) or polysorbate should also avoid getting it. “These recommendations include allergic reactions to PEG and polysorbate. Polysorbate is not an ingredient in either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine but is closely related to PEG, which is in the vaccines. People who are allergic to PEG or polysorbate should not get an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine,” they explain. 3 You Can Get the Vaccine If You Have These Types of Allergies However, “if you have a history of severe allergic reactions not related to vaccines or injectable medications—such as food, pet, venom, environmental, or latex allergies—get vaccinated,” they encourage. “People with a history of allergies to oral medications or a family history of severe allergic reactions may also get vaccinated.” 4 Dr. Fauci Says If You Have General Allergies, Take This Advice “Whenever you deal with a situation—with an intervention, as rare as it might be, you can never assure someone that they would not have an allergic reaction,” Dr. Fauci told CBSN recently. “People who have a propensity to an allergic reaction, particularly anaphylactic reaction, have a greater likelihood of getting an allergic reaction to a vaccine. But if you look at the allergic reactions just recently reported in the scientific literature, there are between four and five per million vaccinations with the Pfizer and between two and three per million vaccinations with the Moderna. If you do have a history of allergic reaction—if it’s an allergic reaction to something you definitely know is in the vaccine, you might want to wait for another vaccine, but if you just have an allergic person in general to foods and other things, you can get vaccinated, but you should do it in a situation where you’re in a location where someone can handle and treat an allergic reaction, rather than having it in a place where if you do get an allergic reaction, there was no way for it to be treated, but it is an unusual, not rare occurrence based on the numbers that I just told you.” 5 Dr. Fauci Wants You to Know the Vaccine is Safe Nothing was compromised in the making of the vaccine and it is safe, says Dr. Fauci, despite being created in record time. “The speed was not at all at the sacrifice of safety. The speed was the reflection of extraordinary advances in the science of vaccine platform technology,” Fauci told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. “So, people understandably are skeptical about the speed, but we have to keep emphasizing speed means the science was extraordinary that got us here,” he said. RELATED: If You Feel This You May Have Already Had COVID Says Dr. Fauci 6 Do Your Part to End the Pandemic Bottom line: speak with your MD before getting the vaccine if you suffer from any allergies. So follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Ted Cruz mocks Texas gaffe at CPAC: ‘Orlando is not as nice as Cancun’

    During the Conservative Political Action Conference, which is set to feature former president Donald Trump’s first public appearance since leaving office, Senator Ted Cruz made light of his recent trip to Cancun during Texas’s national emergency. “Ted Cruz, at CPAC, jokes about his decision to abandon his constituents in their time of need to go on vacation: “Orlando is awesome.

  • ‘Not scared of the feds.’ Texas men looted Native American artifacts, feds say

    A man dubbing himself an “infamous illegal excavator of Native American artifacts” could go to prison, authorities say.

  • Iran condemns U.S. strikes in Syria, denies attacks in Iraq

    Iran on Saturday condemned U.S. air strikes against Iran-backed militias in Syria, and denied responsibility for rocket attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq that prompted Friday's strikes. Washington said its strikes on positions of the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah paramilitary group along the Iraq border were in response to the rocket attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq.

  • Bears have been ‘persistent’ in their interest in acquiring Russell Wilson

    The Bears are among the shortlist of teams that Russell Wilson would agree to be traded, and the interest is mutual.