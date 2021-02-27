CPAC 2021 – live: Trump Jr pushes his father’s big election lie as organiser begs attendees to wear masks

Donald Trump has been a staple at the Conservative Political Action Conference since he became president in 2017. (Getty Images)

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) enters its third day in Orlando, Florida, with attendees gearing up for the culmination on Sunday when it is rumoured Donald Trump will announce a 2024 presidential run.

Described as “Woodstock for election liars” by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, Joe Biden has said he will not be paying attention to the four-day gathering.

Friday’s session was hit by controversy early on when members complained at being almost literally begged by organisers to wear masks.

Following appearances by Ted Cruz and Matt Gaetz, Donald Trump Jr took to the stage with much bombast, introduced by his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, and took potshots at a number of popular targets of the day, from the media to Democrats, to traditional Republicans - and also promoted his father’s big election lie by falsely suggesting Mr Biden received fewer than 80 million votes.