CPAC 2021: How to watch and schedule of speakers

The 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is currently underway.

There are three-days worth of speakers who are set to take part in the annual meeting, which this year sees conservative lawmakers, activities and Republican Party officials converge in Orlando, Florida.

It will culminate on Sunday with former President Donald Trump’s first public speech since leaving office. Reports suggest he will announce a run for office in 2024.

Mike Pence, the former vice president, reportedly turned down an invitation to speak at CPAC, while the Republican senate minority leader Mitch McConnell reportedly received no invitation at all.

It follows recent criticism of Mr Trump’s role in the 6 January insurrection on the US Capitol, and a behind-the-scenes power struggle among Republicans in Congress.

In fact, many of the faces set to speak at CPAC are those who have recently publicly supported the former president, including Kevin McCarthy, the Republican house minority leader.

Here’s a list of everyone due to speak at CPAC across the three days, and where you can watch it:

Friday

Florida governor Ron DeSantis

Senator Mike Lee

Former governor of Wisconsin, Scott Walker

Senator James Lankford

Former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi

Senator Ted Cruz

Rep. Mo Brooks

Rep. Madison Cawthorn

Senator Tom Cotton

Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Rep. Matt Gaetz

Sen. Rick Scott

Sen. Josh Hawley

Donald Trump Jr.

Saturday

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton

Former acting director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Senator Bill Hagerty

Trade representative Robert Lighthizer

Rep. Devin Nunes

Senator Cynthia Lummis

Rep. Burgess Owens

Rep. Darrell Issa

Rep. Andy Biggs

Rep. Lauren Boebert

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy

South Dakota governor Kristi Noem

Sunday

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee

Former National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow

Former US president Trump

How to watch CPAC online:

The speeches will be live streamed on Independent TV, and on the CPAC 2021 website under the “Watch Live” tab, while certain high profile speeches are expected to be carried on a number of US networks, such as Fox News and CNN, throughout the weekend.

In the US, live streaming is also available as part of a subscription to Fox News’ streaming service, Fox Nation, which has exclusive access to CPAC 2021.

