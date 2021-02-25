CPAC 2021: How to watch and schedule of speakers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gino Spocchia
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Former US president Donald Trump speaking at CPAC 2020&lt;/p&gt; (REUTERS)

Former US president Donald Trump speaking at CPAC 2020

(REUTERS)

The 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is currently underway.

There are three-days worth of speakers who are set to take part in the annual meeting, which this year sees conservative lawmakers, activities and Republican Party officials converge in Orlando, Florida.

It will culminate on Sunday with former President Donald Trump’s first public speech since leaving office. Reports suggest he will announce a run for office in 2024.

CPAC 2021 live: Haley excluded after Trump fallout as poll finds most Republicans believe election ‘invalid’

Mike Pence, the former vice president, reportedly turned down an invitation to speak at CPAC, while the Republican senate minority leader Mitch McConnell reportedly received no invitation at all.

It follows recent criticism of Mr Trump’s role in the 6 January insurrection on the US Capitol, and a behind-the-scenes power struggle among Republicans in Congress.

In fact, many of the faces set to speak at CPAC are those who have recently publicly supported the former president, including Kevin McCarthy, the Republican house minority leader.

Here’s a list of everyone due to speak at CPAC across the three days, and where you can watch it:

Friday

Florida governor Ron DeSantis

Senator Mike Lee

Former governor of Wisconsin, Scott Walker

Senator James Lankford

Former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi

Senator Ted Cruz

Rep. Mo Brooks

Rep. Madison Cawthorn

Senator Tom Cotton

Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Rep. Matt Gaetz

Sen. Rick Scott

Sen. Josh Hawley

Donald Trump Jr.

Saturday

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton

Former acting director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Senator Bill Hagerty

Trade representative Robert Lighthizer

Rep. Devin Nunes

Senator Cynthia Lummis

Rep. Burgess Owens

Rep. Darrell Issa

Rep. Andy Biggs

Rep. Lauren Boebert

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy

South Dakota governor Kristi Noem

Sunday

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee

Former National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow

Former US president Trump

How to watch CPAC online:

The speeches will be live streamed on Independent TV, and on the CPAC 2021 website under the “Watch Live” tab, while certain high profile speeches are expected to be carried on a number of US networks, such as Fox News and CNN, throughout the weekend.

In the US, live streaming is also available as part of a subscription to Fox News’ streaming service, Fox Nation, which has exclusive access to CPAC 2021.

Read More

CPAC 2021: What will Trump say at the influential Republican conference and who else is speaking?

Scandal-hit Ted Cruz to speak to CPAC about ‘cancel culture’

Recommended Stories

  • Thousands rally in Armenia after PM warns of coup attempt

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned of an attempted military coup against him on Thursday, and thousands took to the streets of the capital to support him after the army demanded he and his government resign. Russia, an ally of Armenia which has a military base in Armenia, said it was alarmed by events in the former Soviet republic and called for the situation to be resolved peacefully and within the constitution. Pashinyan, 45, has faced calls to quit since November after what critics said was his disastrous handling of a six-week conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave and surrounding areas.

  • FDA: One-dose Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine is safe and effective

    What do you need to know about the single-dose Covid vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. We talked about that and more with Dr. Vin Gupta.

  • Mike Lee: It seems ‘really weird’ that Democrats want to change nuclear launch policy

    Sen. Mike Lee says House Democrats letter asking Biden to give up singular power of nuclear launch codes.

  • Once the mainstream model, Michigan GOP embraces right wing

    Josh Venable, a longtime Michigan GOP operative and chief of staff to former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, can trace the arc of the state's Republican Party clearly. “This was the state where to be Republican was defined by Gerald Ford and George Romney,” Venable said, referring to the moderate former president and former governor. Now, he said, it's defined by Mike Shirkey, the state Senate majority leader who was overheard calling the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot a “hoax"; Meshawn Maddock, the new co-chair of the state party who backed former President Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud; and the Proud Boys.

  • NY prosecutors have Trump tax returns

    Eighteen months after a subpoena was issued for Donald Trump’s tax returns - the Manhattan District Attorney has them in hand. A spokesman for the office on Thursday confirmed that District Attorney Cyrus Vance has other financial records, too, as part of a criminal probe into the former president and his family-run Trump Organization. The prosecutor’s office obtained the stacks of records - including eight years of tax returns - on Monday, the same day the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Trump's latest attempt to keep his longtime accounting firm from turning them over. Trump has long maintained the investigation is baseless and political: TRUMP: (August 3, 2020) "This is just a continuation of the witch hunt. It's Democrat stuff.” Vance's investigation initially focused on hush money paid by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. The two women said they had sexual encounters with Trump, which he denied.In court filings, Vance later suggested the probe had expanded… and could focus on potential bank, tax and insurance fraud, as well as falsification of business records.

  • Costco raising starting wages to $16 amid calls for federal $15 minimum – will competitors follow?

    Lawmakers debate gradually raising federal minimum wage to $15 by 2025 as second-largest retailer says raising its wages ‘constitutes a significant competitive advantage’

  • Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster

    The boyfriend of a Wyoming woman whose 2-year-old son was found dead in an apartment complex dumpster has been arrested, police said Tuesday. Wyatt Lamb, 27, was taken into custody after the disappearance of Athian Rivera triggered a search Friday. Lamb was listed as the boyfriend of Rivera's mother, Kassy Orona, 25, on Orona's Facebook page on Monday but the reference had been deleted Tuesday.

  • Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are one of Hollywood's most private couples. Here's a timeline of their 20-year relationship.

    Fisher has said being with Cohen is like "winning the lottery" ... even if she has to deal with his many shenanigans.

  • UK's Prince Philip 'a lot better' but to stay in hospital for treatment for infection

    Britain's Prince Philip is getting a lot better, his youngest son said on Tuesday after Buckingham Palace said the 99-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth would remain in hospital for several more days to receive treatment for an infection. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, walked into London's private King Edward VII Hospital last Tuesday evening after he was advised by his doctor to be admitted after he felt unwell, and has spent seven nights there. "He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days," Buckingham Palace said, adding he was receiving medical attention for an unspecified infection.

  • Indonesia president warns of forest fires as hot spots detected

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday local authorities should get prepared for potential forest fires later this year as hot spots had been detected on the island of Sumatra. The Southeast Asian country has suffered some of the biggest tropical forest fires outside the Amazon and Congo in recent years, putting at risk endangered animals like orangutans and tigers and sending choking haze across the region. "Ninety-nine percent of forest fires are perpetrated by humans, whether intentional or out of negligence," Jokowi, as the president is widely know, said in a virtual meeting with officials.

  • Iran says it hopes South Korea, Japan will release $1 billion in blocked funds

    Iran expressed hope on Tuesday that South Korea and Japan would agree to release about $1 billion of Iranian funds frozen in the two countries because of U.S. sanctions, but South Korea said it still needed to discuss the matter with the United States. Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati had reached preliminary agreements with the ambassadors of Japan and South Korea on the fund releases.

  • French city of Nice asks tourists to stay away amid COVID surge

    The mayor of Nice in southern France called on Sunday for a weekend lockdown in the area to reduce the flow of tourists as it battles a sharp spike in coronavirus infections to triple the national rate. The Nice area has France's highest COVID-19 infection rate, with 740 new cases per week per 100,000 residents, according to Covidtracker.fr. Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Saturday the government would decide this weekend on tightening virus control measures in the Mediterranean city.

  • Biden's 'honeymoon period' could soon end, as challenges lie ahead

    One month into the job, President Biden is on the cusp of securing a bigger economic rescue package than during the 2009 financial crisis. He has wiped out his predecessor Donald Trump's policies from climate change to travel bans, while the U.S. daily COVID-19 vaccine distribution rate grew 55 percent.

  • Iraq's struggling Christians hope for boost from pope visit

    Nasser Banyameen speaks about his hometown of Qaraqosh in the historical heartland of Iraqi Christianity with nostalgia. Before the militants shattered his sense of peace. Iraq’s Christian communities in the area were dealt a severe blow when they were scattered by the IS onslaught in 2014, further shrinking the country's already dwindling Christian population.

  • A bakery in the tiny town where 'Schitt's Creek' was filmed managed to stay in business through the pandemic partly thanks to a star's glowing review

    "Schitt's Creek" fans and Annie Murphy's glowing review of Annina's Bakeshop & Cafe have kept the store's sales at pre-pandemic levels.

  • Brisbane leads race to host 2032 Olympics

    Brisbane has emerged as the frontrunner to host the 2032 Olympic Games.The Australian city was named as the preferred partner by the IOC president during a press conference in Switzerland on Wednesday.The designation means talks will begin between Brisbane and the organisers of the games, before a final vote sometime this year.Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk:"We are very excited by this development. It puts Queensland in the box seat and I know that every level of government is absolutely united in working together to make this happen."Budapest, Indonesia, China, and Doha, had all expressed interest in hosting the event.But Brisbane stood out, with its high number of existing venues, experience in organising major events and favourable weather.The Head of the Future Host Commission, Kristin Kloster Aasen, said Brisbane had a good legacy and venue plan.In 2019, the IOC overhauled its bidding rules to reduce costs and make the application process easier for cities.There are now no official candidate cities campaigning ahead of the IOC's vote.Should Brisbane go ahead as the host city, it will become the third Australian city to host the Summer Games after Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.

  • South African corruption inquiry wants Zuma jailed for two years after no-show

    A South African inquiry into corruption during Jacob Zuma's time in power is seeking the former president's imprisonment for two years, after he defied a summons and court order to appear and give evidence. In an application in the constitutional court seen by Reuters, the "state capture" inquiry is seeking an order that Zuma is guilty of contempt of court for not turning up last week or providing affidavits when instructed to do so. The inquiry is examining allegations of high-level graft during Zuma's period in power from 2009 to 2018.

  • Biden, Trudeau pledge to counter China, climate change, in warm first 'meeting'

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought on Tuesday to turn the page on the Trump era, stressing the countries' deep ties and pledging to work together to counteract Chinese influence and address climate change. "The United States has no closer friend, no closer friend than Canada," Biden told Trudeau via an electronic video link with the Canadian leader and top aides. "That's why you were my first call as president (and) my first bilateral meeting," he said.

  • Germany says guilty in first Syria torture trial

    A German court sentenced a former member of Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad's security services to prison on Wednesday (February 24) for abetting the torture of civilians, in the first verdict for crimes against humanity in the 10-year-old civil war.The higher regional court sentenced Eyad A to 4 and a half years in prison.Saying he had arrested at least 30 anti-government protesters at the start of the conflict in 2011 and sent them to an intelligence facility where he knew detainees were tortured.Wassim Mukdad was a plaintiff and witness in the trial:"This is the first step. The road to justice is long. And one of the goals is to bring Bashar al-Assad and his inner circle before a court. This is a relief, but it's also not the end. It's only the beginning."The Assad government denies it tortures prisoners.But the verdict gives hope to the 800,000 Syrians in Germany who say they were tortured in government facilities.Prosecutors secured the trial under Germany's universal jurisdiction laws, which allow courts to prosecute crimes against humanity committed anywhere in the world.The same court will continue hearings in another case of a former intelligence officer charged with 58 murders in a Damascus prison, where prosecutors say at least 4,000 opposition activists were tortured in 2011 and 2012.

  • India, China complete troop pullout from lake area

    Indian and Chinese troops have completed a pullout from a lake area on their disputed border in the western Himalayas, setting the scene for disengagement at other friction points, the two countries said on Sunday. Thousands of soldiers have been facing off since April on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), or the de facto border, including at the glacial Pangong Tso lake. On Saturday, the two commanders met to review the pullout.