CPAC 2021: How to watch and schedule of speakers
The 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is currently underway.
There are three-days worth of speakers who are set to take part in the annual meeting, which this year sees conservative lawmakers, activities and Republican Party officials converge in Orlando, Florida.
It will culminate on Sunday with former President Donald Trump’s first public speech since leaving office. Reports suggest he will announce a run for office in 2024.
Mike Pence, the former vice president, reportedly turned down an invitation to speak at CPAC, while the Republican senate minority leader Mitch McConnell reportedly received no invitation at all.
It follows recent criticism of Mr Trump’s role in the 6 January insurrection on the US Capitol, and a behind-the-scenes power struggle among Republicans in Congress.
In fact, many of the faces set to speak at CPAC are those who have recently publicly supported the former president, including Kevin McCarthy, the Republican house minority leader.
Here’s a list of everyone due to speak at CPAC across the three days, and where you can watch it:
Friday
Florida governor Ron DeSantis
Senator Mike Lee
Former governor of Wisconsin, Scott Walker
Senator James Lankford
Former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi
Senator Ted Cruz
Rep. Mo Brooks
Rep. Madison Cawthorn
Senator Tom Cotton
Sen. Marsha Blackburn
Rep. Matt Gaetz
Sen. Rick Scott
Sen. Josh Hawley
Donald Trump Jr.
Saturday
Texas attorney general Ken Paxton
Former acting director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Senator Bill Hagerty
Trade representative Robert Lighthizer
Rep. Devin Nunes
Senator Cynthia Lummis
Rep. Burgess Owens
Rep. Darrell Issa
Rep. Andy Biggs
Rep. Lauren Boebert
House minority leader Kevin McCarthy
South Dakota governor Kristi Noem
Sunday
Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee
Former National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow
Former US president Trump
How to watch CPAC online:
The speeches will be live streamed on Independent TV, and on the CPAC 2021 website under the “Watch Live” tab, while certain high profile speeches are expected to be carried on a number of US networks, such as Fox News and CNN, throughout the weekend.
In the US, live streaming is also available as part of a subscription to Fox News’ streaming service, Fox Nation, which has exclusive access to CPAC 2021.
