CPAC attendees boo and yell 'freedom' after being told to wear a mask

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Morrow
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Organizers of the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday politely reminded guests to wear a mask at the mid-pandemic event — a message that immediately drew backlash from the crowd.

At the conservative conference in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, the American Conservative Union's Dan Schneider and Carly Conley took the stage to remind those in attendance to please follow the hotel's rules that masks be worn amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a reminder that Schneider described as a "bit of a downer."

"Please, everyone, when you're in the ballroom, when you're seated, you should still be wearing a mask," Conley said. "So if everybody can go ahead, work on that. I know, I know, it's not the must fun."

The request at first draw a few stray claps, only to be followed immediately by boos and a member of the crowd yelling, "Freedom!"

This comes after Bloomberg's William Turton reported from the event on Thursday, "Just watched a #CPAC staff member ask an attendee multiple times to put his mask on," and "he turned toward her, coughed, and kept walking." Turton added, "I'd say about 60-70 percent of attendees are wearing masks, despite a rule requiring masks." American Conservative Union chair Matt Schlap told Turton he doesn't "know anything about that," also saying enforcing the mask rules is the hotel's job.

More stories from theweek.com
Josh Hawley, Senator No
Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing a new Superman movie
Journalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiry

Recommended Stories

  • Mom killed when wheel flies through windshield in Montgomery Co.

    Authorities say the woman and her son were coming from his baseball game at the time of the crash. She was killed instantly.

  • Biden faces bipartisan pushback to the airstrikes he ordered in Syria a month into his presidency

    Members of Congress from both parties say they want to know under what legal authority Biden carried out the Syria strikes.

  • Gold statue of Trump appears at CPAC conference

    The former US president will speak at the conference on Sunday

  • One Major Side Effect of Eating Eggs Every Day, Says Science

    Eggs don't always get the best reputation. In fact, the first thing that may come to mind when you hear the word "eggs" is cholesterol. So, it may come as a surprise to some to see the term "fat-blasting" associated with eating eggs regularly.But first, let's clear up the cholesterol confusion. Each egg contains about 185 milligrams of cholesterol, however, you'll notice the most recent USDA dietary guidelines don't specify how much cholesterol you should limit yourself to each day (they got rid of that guideline in the 2015-2020 edition). Many experts agree the focus should instead be on limiting the amount of saturated and trans fats you consume as well as added sugars. So, why do eggs continue to receive backlash?"Eggs have a history of being marketed poorly. Many people still think that eggs can raise their cholesterol levels, but that's actually not true. Dietary cholesterol actually improves your cholesterol profile," Keri Glassman, MS, RD, CDN, founder of Nutritious Life told Eat This, Not That! in a different article.In fact, several studies have shown that participants' HDL (the good kind of cholesterol) levels improved after they ate between one and three eggs daily. And according to Harvard Health Publishing, the higher your HDL levels are, the better. (Related: The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now).HDL can help remove the bad kind of cholesterol, called LDL, from the walls of your arteries, aka the blood vessels that deliver oxygen-rich from the heart to the tissues of the body. If there's enough HDL available in the body, it will actually latch onto the LDL that's building up in the arteries (which can lead to a form of heart disease known as atherosclerosis) and transport through the bloodstream until it reaches the liver. Then, the liver removes the harmful cholesterol by dumping it into the intestines by way of bile where it will be excreted through well, going number two.Aside from boosting HDL cholesterol levels, eggs also contain an essential nutrient called choline, which is essential for a healthy metabolism. In fact, a group of studies found that obese patients who followed a low-fat diet and ate choline-rich eggs for breakfast lost weight compared to those who ate a bagel for breakfast—for the same amount of calories. For context, a single egg offers about 20-25% of your daily requirement of choline.More importantly, choline is essential for making a substance that is necessary for removing that harmful cholesterol from your liver and into your intestines.More Egg Stories on Eat This, Not That!17 Surprising Side Effects Of Eating Eggs Every Day26 Things You Need to Know Before Buying a Carton of Eggs20 Things Everyone Should Know About EggsWhat Happens To Your Body When You Eat Eggs Every Day5 Hacks For The Best Scrambled Eggs Ever

  • University student dies from sepsis after ringing GP surgery 25 times only to be refused appointment

    A university student has died from sepsis after trying to get through to a GP surgery 25 times only to be refused an appointment, an inquiry has heard. Toby Hudson, 19, was unable to get through to anyone at the practice in Weymouth, Dorset because of a faulty phone system. But when he tried again the following day, he was told he could not have an appointment for at least 48 hours due to him being registered at another surgery in his university town of Southampton, Hants. The teenager then attended an urgent care walk-in centre, where he was wrongly diagnosed with tonsillitis and prescribed antibiotics. Within 24 hours Mr Hudson's condition deteriorated rapidly and his parents eventually called emergency services when he became unconscious. He went into cardiac arrest but was delayed in getting to hospital because an ambulance initially attended the wrong address. Mr Hudson tragically died on July 4, 2019, two days after he first sought help at the Wyke Regis & Lanehouse Medical Practice in Dorset. A post mortem examination showed he died from multiple organ failure due to sepsis, which was due to infectious mononucleosis (glandular fever). It was heard that Mr Hudson was suffering from swollen glands, 'puffy' tonsils and a sore throat when his parents urged him to speak to a GP. Giving evidence, Dr Matthew Brook, a partner at the Wake Regis & Lanehouse Medical Practice, admitted issues with the phone system due to a high patient load. Dr Brook said: "We were having tremendous problems with our phone system which could not handle a much higher number of calls." He insisted that the correct procedures had been followed, as according to national guidelines, temporary residents should only be seen by a GP if they do not require urgent care. He added: "We have had a review since then and nobody recalled taking the call from Toby." The nurse who attended Mr Hudson in urgent care said she was "not remotely worried" about his symptoms upon examination, adding that "he did not show any signs of sepsis". She recalled: "He had a normal temperature of 36.1 degrees, a heart rate of 102bpm and rated his pain at an eight out of ten". Mr Hudson’s father, Peter, said: "I felt there was no urgency. I had to press for action to be taken and for our concerns to be heard. "We have a lot of concerns about his care." The inquest continues.

  • Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Drown and Then Bury Wife Alive at Popular San Diego Beach

    Jose Luis Mares III was arrested and charged on multiple counts Wednesday

  • Ted Cruz's colleagues mocked him by putting memes of his Cancun trip in the Senate gym locker room: 'Bienvenido de Nuevo, Ted!'

    Those who turned up to the Senate gym Wednesday morning were welcomed by color printouts of Cruz's Cancun trip that read "Bienvenido de Nuevo, Ted!"

  • Geraldo Rivera gets shouted down on 'Hannity' for condemning the term 'illegal alien'

    Rivera only got a brief moment to point out why the term "illegal alien" is dehumanizing before once again being drowned out by Hannity and Bongino.

  • Football coach tortured, set on fire and beaten with sledgehammers in revenge attack

    Jordan Storey, 28, was tortured and subjected to a violent attack by a gang of four people at a flat in Newcastle, in February last year.

  • Mark Meadows says all the top 2024 GOP candidates 'have Trump as their last name'

    Meadows said he was "excited" for Trump to reassert his power in the Republican party, which he suggested will continue to be led by the Trumps.

  • What is CPAC? A brief history of the conservative movement’s most influential gathering

    The conference, long the country's most influential gathering of conservatives, is often also a bellwether for things to come on the political right.

  • WATCH: CPAC attendees booed and heckled the hosts when asked to wear masks indoors

    "I know, it's not the most fun," one of the hosts said before getting heckled for asking people to put their masks on.

  • Here's Why You Might Need a Third COVID Vaccine, Pfizer CEO Says

    The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine has shown remarkable results thus far, with a Dec. 2020 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggesting it’s 94.6 percent effective at preventing a symptomatic COVID infection after two doses. However, in a new interview with NBC News, Pfizer’s CEO is now saying that a third shot may be necessary to achieve full protection. Read on to discover why you might need to get a third shot, and for more vaccination news, check out This Other Vaccine Could Already Be Protecting You From COVID, Study Says. You may need a third booster shot to address emerging mutations. During an interview with NBC News's Lester Holt, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla explained that by adding an additional third booster shot to the recommended two-dose vaccine, individuals will have greater protection against the highly infectious COVID variants that have recently been identified. “We believe that the third dose will raise the antibody response 10- to 20- fold,” said Bourla.Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten, MD, told Reuters recently, "The rate of mutations in the current virus is higher than expected. It’s a reasonable probability that we would end up with regular boosts."A preprint of a January study by BioNTech, which worked with Pfizer to create the vaccine, found that the doses are effective against the B.1.1.7. variant from the U.K., which is projected to become the dominant strain in the U.S. in March. But that may not be true with all mutations of the virus. For example, a February report from Pfizer and BioNTech, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, found that the South African variant may reduce protective antibodies elicited by the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by approximately two-thirds.To prevent future widespread coronavirus infections, Pfizer plans to test the efficacy of modified versions of the company’s existing vaccine against mutations, starting with the South African variant. And if you want to know more about the latest vaccine, These Are the Side Effects of the New Johnson&Johnson Vaccine, FDA Says. These booster shots will likely become available quicker than the initial vaccine. Though it may have taken the better part of a year for the COVID vaccine to become available in the U.S., developing future boosters to address coronavirus mutants shouldn’t take quite as long. On Feb. 22, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that vaccine companies could potentially file for Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for future coronavirus vaccines instead of conducting additional large-scale clinical trials. “In the case of investigational vaccines being developed for the prevention of COVID-19, any assessment regarding an EUA will be made on a case by case basis,” the FDA statement read. And for more vaccine advice from the nation's top agencies, check out The CDC Says Don’t Do This Within 2 Weeks of Your COVID Vaccine. The third shot will likely be the same brand as the first one or two you get. Pfizer is currently studying the efficacy of administering a third shot, and in a statement this week, Moderna said the company is also "evaluating booster doses of vaccine to increase neutralizing immunity against the variants of concern," including the South African variant. (Additionally, the single-dose vaccine from Johnson&Johnson, which should be approved for emergency use by the FDA this week, has proven to be quite effective in clinical trials in South Africa itself, where it was 82 percent against severe disease.) As is the case with your first and second doses, your booster will likely be from the same company as your initial vaccinations.While the precise timeframe for the most effective administration of the third shot has not yet been definitively determined, the time elapsed between participants' first shot and their booster in the latest Pfizer trials is six months to a year, NBC News reports. And for the latest COVID news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. You may need to get a new COVID vaccine every year. While getting your initial COVID vaccinations—whether it's one, two, or maybe now even three—is a good first step toward getting the pandemic under control, Bourla explained that it likely won’t be a one-and-done deal. "Every year, you need to go to get your flu vaccine. It's going to be the same with COVID,” said Bourla. And if you're still looking for an appointment, check out You'll Be Able to Get Vaccinated at Any Walgreens by This Date.

  • Speaking at CPAC: Former Leader of Magical Cult That Channels Ghost of Trump

    HARUMI OZAWATOKYO—Even by the standards of the alleged kooks and conmen commonly found on the CPAC roster, one of this year’s speakers has an extraordinary background which includes fronting an organization which claimed—in all seriousness—to be able to channel Donald Trump’s guardian deity through a magical medium.The former political leader of a Japanese cult called Happy Science, Jay “Hiroaki” Aeba, is on the bill for Friday.Like Trump, Aeba has been accused of fraud back home but he doesn’t think that should be held against him.We asked Aeba for clarification but didn’t get a reply. He is now head of the Japanese Conservative Union although he said last year he was still a believer in Happy Science.Aeba’s guru, Ryuho Okawa, claims to be a Venusian god named El Cantare who created life on earth—and is also a reincarnation of the Buddha, just in case you were wondering. Okawa is not only a snazzy dresser and a self-proclaimed deity, but he says he has the power to channel the spirits of any person, living or dead. He claims to have had a great awakening in 1981 and subsequently founded the Happy Science religion (Kofuku no Kagaku) in 1986. In American terms, he’s like Billy Graham crossed with Shirley MacLaine. He’s channeled the spirits of Jesus, Kim Jong II, and in 2016, he even managed to obtain an exclusive interview with the guardian spirit of Donald Trump.In that amazing encounter, Trump’s spirit correctly stated, via Okawa, that he would be the next president.You’ve never quite seen anything like the spirit of Donald Trump possessing a Japanese visionary and discussing New York cheesecake as a political metaphor. It’s too bad that the God (Okawa) himself can’t make it to CPAC but at least his former disciple, Aeba is speaking.CPAC which runs through Sunday afternoon, features the best and the brightest of the Republican party and its allies, such as insurrection rousing Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, and the usual assortment of foxes and fiends from Rupert Murdoch’s NewsCorp. Aeba is scheduled to take the podium right after Donald Trump Jr and speak about China’s threat to the U.S.This will not be the first time that Aeba has spoken at the event,—indeed he claims to be the first Japanese man to speak on the mainstage of the event.If you read Aeba’s online profile in English, there appear to be no outright lies at first glance, but there are what the Jesuits would call some sins of omission.He is a self-proclaimed conservative commentator and columnist and chairman of the Japanese Conservative Union (JCU) which was founded in 2015. The profile says, “Jay attended his first CPAC in 2011 and founded JCU in 2015 as a counterpart to the American Conservative Union (ACU). In 2017, JCU and ACU co-hosted the first-ever international CPAC in Tokyo, where experts from across the Indo-Pacific met to discuss such critical issues as the economic and military security of the region in the face of Chinese expansionism, the nuclear threat posed by North Korea, the development and regulation of the cryptocurrency market…. To date, JCU and ACU have hosted four Japanese CPACs”.All of this is true. What his biography fails to mention is that Aeba was a member of Japan’s Happy Science cult for many years, and was also a major figure in the creation of their political arm, the Happiness Realization Party.Ostensibly, the Happy Science cult teaches that Okawa, the founder is a god, and only by following his teachings can one obtain happiness in this life and the next. They believe in aliens, reincarnation, and multi-dimensions. Some of the teachings are modelled after the Buddhist eightfold path and preach love, wisdom, and self-reflection. Yet at the same time, the cult also teaches that the Nanjing massacre never happened and that Japan must scrap its pacifist constitution, rearm to the max, and prepare for a cataclysmic war.One weekly magazine reported the group’s total capital as being close to $1.8 billion —money made from encouraging believers to buy copies of Okawa’s many books, from extracting lavish donations from followers, and for self-help seminars conducted by the organization. Of course, they also sell prayers and charms. During the pandemic, Happy Science found itself in hot water for selling “cures” for COVID-19.Happy Science—not content to just be a spiritual power—launched its own political party in 2009, and Aeba was the first party leader. He went on to serve as the research division chief and held many other positions within the party. In 2011, while attending his first CPAC, he was still an executive member of the Happiness Realization Party and presumably began networking with America’s conservative elite in the hopes of gaining the Happiness Party an aura of legitimacy.Aeba, who also used the alias Jikido “Jay” Aeba, and sometimes goes by Jay H. Aeba, was born in 1967 and graduated from the elite Keio University Law Division in 1989. In 1990, he joined the headquarters of Happy Science and in May of 2009, he became their political leader. He served as the organization public relations chief. In 2013, he became the chief of the research and investigation division. In 2015, he ostensibly left the party and created the Japanese Conservative Union. It’s not entirely clear what relationship Aeba has had with his former party after the creation of JCU but his relations with Happy Science seem strained—much like Trump’s relationship with the GOP. Although, in an interview published last year in SEIRON magazine, he said that he was still a believer of Happy Science.On April 6 2020, he changed his name to Hiroaki Aeba. Three days later, on April 9, Happy Science publicly disavowed having any connection to Hiroaki Aeba aka Jikido Aeba and the JCU on their website. Why? Possibly because in April last year two magazines reported on a scandal within the JCU that seemed to implicate Aeba in possible fraud involving cryptocurrency. According to the articles, Aeba collected nearly nine million dollars to create a virtual currency called Liberty. In his fund-raising efforts, he used a photo of himself and Donald Trump in a pamphlet handed out to potential investors. The photo was enough to convince many of his credibility.The Japanese media reports that it is still a mystery as to what happened to the nearly nine million dollars in funding used to create the virtual currency and it has resulted in internal fighting within the JCU.The JCU told The Daily Beast in an email about the alleged cryptocurrency misconduct, “Jay [Aeba] and JCU are proceeding to deal with and address this issue with the cooperation of experts including lawyers.”One thing is certain: the photo of Trump and Aeba is actually real.There are some similarities between Aeba and Trump. They are both political opportunists, charismatic speakers, adept at using celebrity connections to enhance their image—and both of them have been accused of fraud. For Aeba, his pictures and meetings with Trump have given him an air of prestige and access amongst Japan’s arch-conservatives. He may have used that for his own personal gain rather than for the benefit of the Happy Science cult but it seems to be working out fine.While Aeba was a member of the Happiness Realization Party, the cult’s political arm, he gave them access to the wealth and influence of the Republican Party. JCU told The Daily Beast: “Since its establishment [in 2015] JCU has never had any relation with Happy Science (HS) or the Happiness Realization Party (HRP). As for Chairman Jay Aeba, he also has completely left the HS organization and HRP now. In terms of his personal religious belief, we do not know because the JCU has a policy of religious freedom for all members and staff.”Trump supporters at CPAC may worry that the Republican Party is trying to move on from the Trump era, but even if he returns as the presidential nominee for 2024, Trump is mortal, unlike cult-leader Okawa, he doesn’t claim he will be reincarnated again and again and live on forever.That’s where the Happy Science cult comes in handy. Even after he’s dead, the ghost of Trump can keep calling the shots via a magical medium for years to come.Now, isn’t that something to be happy about?Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Twitter must allow Donald Trump back – the ban makes no sense at all

    I want – need – to hear what he has to say, even if it is offensive. Especially if it is offensive

  • Ted Cruz jokes about Cancun trip at CPAC as over a million Texans still lack drinkable water

    Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) wanted to break the ice at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday, so he warmed up the Florida crowd with a questionable joke about his weather preferences. "I gotta say, Orlando is awesome," Cruz said. "It's not as nice as Cancun. But it's nice." Cruz was alluding to the trip he took to Cancun last week in the midst of a massive snowstorm plaguing Texas. Cruz's trip lasted just 11 hours, but the storm — which resulted in a yet-unknown number of deaths and widespread power outages — is still impacting Texans, making his CPAC icebreaker all the more unfunny. As of Wednesday, more than a million Texans still lacked drinkable water in their homes, with 1.2 million people facing "water disruptions," The Texas Tribune reports. Yulissa Gonzalez, a mother of three in North Texas, detailed to The Dallas Morning News how burst pipes have caused her apartment to flood and reek of mildew. Gonzalez is one of hundreds of people in the area still awaiting post-storm repairs, writes The Dallas Morning News. One plumbing company in Austin, Texas, has over 2,500 unfulfilled customer requests, reports the Tribune, and supply chain shortages have only made the increased number of requests more daunting. Cruz, for his part, did help pass out at least one case of water last week. More stories from theweek.comJosh Hawley, Senator NoTa-Nehisi Coates is writing a new Superman movieJournalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiry

  • One Columbia touting COVID safety campaign to help end arts ‘intermission’

    The arts and culture community has been particularly hampered by the global pandemic, with scores of performances canceled or altered in the last year.

  • Biden, Trudeau pledge to counter China, climate change, in warm first 'meeting'

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought on Tuesday to turn the page on the Trump era, stressing the countries' deep ties and pledging to work together to counteract Chinese influence and address climate change. "The United States has no closer friend, no closer friend than Canada," Biden told Trudeau via an electronic video link with the Canadian leader and top aides. "That's why you were my first call as president (and) my first bilateral meeting," he said.

  • Israel sharing some COVID vaccines with Palestinians, Honduras, Czech Republic

    Israel said on Tuesday it was giving small amounts of surplus COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinian-run territories as well as to several countries. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not name which countries in a statement announcing the move. But the government of Guatemala - which opened its Israel embassy in Jerusalem last year - said it was expecting to receive 5,000 doses from Israel on Thursday.

  • Greece to continue Athens lockdown as COVID cases rise

    Greece will not be able to lift lockdown restrictions in the wider Athens area next Monday as planned following a sharp increase in coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday. Athens metropolitan area, where half of Greece's population lives, has been under strict lockdown restrictions that had been set to expire at the end of the month. "There has been a steep rise in infections yesterday, particularly in Athens, which pushes back our plan...for a gradually reopening on March 1," Mitsotakis told a cabinet meeting.