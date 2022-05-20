CPAC Head Hails Abortion Ban As Solution To Racist 'Replacement' Fears: Vice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mary Papenfuss
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Matt Schlapp
    American conservative lobbyist
CPAC chair Matt Schlapp, left, huddles with extremist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during an extraordinary session of CPAC in Budapest, Hungary, on May 19. (Photo: ATTILA KISBENEDEK via Getty Images)
CPAC chair Matt Schlapp, left, huddles with extremist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during an extraordinary session of CPAC in Budapest, Hungary, on May 19. (Photo: ATTILA KISBENEDEK via Getty Images)

CPAC chair Matt Schlapp, left, huddles with extremist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during an extraordinary session of CPAC in Budapest, Hungary, on May 19. (Photo: ATTILA KISBENEDEK via Getty Images)

The chairman of the Conservative Political Action Conference hailed the possibility that forcing people to bear children via an abortion ban would make it harder for immigrants and people of color to “replace” white people in America, Vice reported on Thursday.

“If you’re worried about this quote-unquote replacement, why don’t we start ... with allowing our own people to live?” Matt Schlapp, who is white, asked U.S. media shut out of CPAC in Budapest, where he spoke on Thursday.

Scuttling Roe v. Wade is a “good start,” Schlapp reportedly emphasized, referring to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion doing just that.

“If you say there is a population problem in a country, but you’re killing millions of your own people every year through legalized abortion every year, if that were to be reduced, some of that problem is solved,” Vice quoted Schlapp as saying.

The “replacement theory” Schlapp referenced has motivated the perpetrators of several racist mass killings — including the gunman who shot 13 people, most of them Black, in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, last Saturday, killing 10.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated there were 630,000 abortions in 2019 in the U.S., not “millions.” Yet several observers have linked right-wing politicians’ drive to suppress reproductive rights to the racist belief that the “supply” of white babies in America is at risk. It’s uncertain how an abortion ban would ultimately affect the demographics of the U.S. population.

“Underlying anti-abortion rhetoric ... is the idea that white women should be having more babies to build up the white nation,” Dorothy Roberts, director of the University of Pennsylvania’s Program on Race, Science and Society, told MSNBC last week. Presumably, the conspiracy theory also assumes that white women would only be having children with white men.

Hungary’s authoritarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán — who was the keynote speaker at CPAC in Budapest — referred to the “replacement theory” in an earlier speech on Monday. In an apparent nod to the extreme right in America, he said the West is “committing suicide” through immigration.

Orbán also called on conservatives in Europe and the U.S. to mobilize “troops” to “reconquer” institutions in Washington and Brussels from progressives ahead of elections in 2024, according to U.S. News & World Report.

“We must coordinate the movement of our troops as we face a big test; 2024 will be a decisive year,” he told the crowd.

The Hungarian leader also blasted “progressive liberals, neo-Marxists dazed by the woke dream, people financed by George Soros and promoters of open societies.”

It was the first time the CPAC event was held in Europe, in a country whose leader, Orbán, is notorious for his Christian nationalism, anti-Semitism and homophobia. The event highlighted how an increasingly organized far right is eroding freedoms even while ironically touting them at the conference.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson spoke via video at CPAC on Thursday, and the Trump administration’s former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, was also scheduled to speak remotely.

U.S. and most international journalists were barred from attending the conference, several publications and wire services reported.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Native American student forced to remove feather at graduation

    A Native American student was told to remove an eagle feather before her high school graduation ceremony in northeastern Oklahoma. Lena’ Black had previously been told the feather would be allowed due to its cultural significance.

  • Ohio Politics Explained podcast: Abortion ban pause, Matt Huffman and traffic cameras and noncitizens

    This week we explain who is Matt Huffman, how an abortion ban got delayed, whether non-citizens vote, and why you might see fewer traffic cameras.

  • Oklahoma legislature approves restrictive abortion ban

    The Oklahoma legislature passed a bill that would ban abortion at conception, which would be the most restrictive abortion ban in the country if it goes into effect.

  • 7 ways to protect yourself from hackers

    Find out what the term 'hacking' actually means — and what you can do to protect yourself from being hacked online.

  • Book explores Sandy Hook, Alex Jones, and why modern conspiracy theories have been so contagious

    In late April, one week before a trial began that would decide how much Alex Jones should pay the families of first-graders murdered in the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut, the conspiracy theorist filed a motion in federal bankruptcy court. Jones, at the helm of a multi-million dollar right-wing media echo chamber, sought relief from the financial reckoning that was ...

  • Ukraine Latest: US Steps Up Aid to Get Weapons on Battlefield

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden welcomed congressional passage of $40 billion in aid for Ukraine and announced a new package of weapons he said would be sent “directly to the front lines.”Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project China in Talks W

  • There’s no such thing as too much Tiger Woods coverage at PGA Championship

    Tiger Woods is back at another major and of course there are some on Twitter who think he's being covered too much for being considered a long shot. FTW's Andy Nesbitt has a message for those Twitter trolls.

  • VA secretary visits Sioux Falls VA hospital after recommendations to close South Dakota facilities

    Denis McDonough had the chance to meet with VA employees and veterans on Wednesday to discuss care.

  • Hindu groups file fresh petitions to stop Muslims from entering historic Indian mosque

    Members of hardline Hindu groups filed petitions in a court in northern India to stop Muslims from entering a historic mosque, until the court decides on an earlier plea seeking approval to look for any Hindu relics which may be on the site, lawyers said on Wednesday. Judges of a local court in Mathura, a Hindu religious town in Uttar Pradesh (UP) state, allowed the new petitions but have yet start hearings in the 2020 case aimed at securing permission to film and survey inside the 17th century Shahi Eidgah mosque. "We suspect that Hindu symbols could be removed inside Shahi Eidgah mosque so we want the court to suspend entry of Muslims," said Mahendra Pratap, a lawyer involved in the case.

  • Dollar falls for first week in seven amid U.S. yield retreat

    The U.S. dollar headed for its worst week since early February against major peers on Friday, weighed down by a retreat in Treasury yields and fatigue after the currency's breathless 10%, 14-week surge. Even with global stocks continuing to slide amid risks to growth from aggressive monetary tightening, led by the Federal Reserve, and China's strict lockdowns to quash a COVID-19 outbreak, the dollar's appeal as a haven was eclipsed by a decline in U.S. yields as investors rushed for the safety of Treasury bonds. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield sank overnight to a more than three-week low of 2.772%, from a 3 1/2-year high of over 3.2% earlier this month.

  • Unrelenting high gas prices drives demand for electric vehicles

    With gas prices continuing to rise, more drivers are turning to electric vehicles to ease the pain at the pump. Over 135,000 people bought an electric car in the first three months of this year.

  • Shades of Blue and Green Rejuvenate This San Francisco Victorian

    Cool colors bring a 116-year-old home into the 21st century

  • Rand Paul and Charles Booker nab US Senate primary wins and will face off in November

    Sen. Rand Paul and former Kentucky state Rep. Charles Booker won their Kentucky primary elections and will face off for Paul's U.S. Senate seat.

  • Jan. 6 panel rejects Justice Department's transcript request

    The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is rejecting a request from the Justice Department for access to the committee’s interviews, for now.

  • A ‘bat****’ bill shows how far Louisiana lawmakers will push an anti-abortion agenda

    Patients and providers in the state are already navigating some of the most severe restrictions in the US, Alex Woodward reports

  • Colbert Mocks Dr. Oz for Bragging Trump Thinks He’s Smart

    CBSStephen Colbert taped his Late Show monologue before polls closed in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. “By the time this airs, the victors will be celebrating and the losers will be saying they’re the victors,” he joked.But that state’s highly contentious Republican Senate primary remained far too close to call, with David McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz in a tight race for first place and Kathy Barnette in distant third. Or as Colbert described it, a “battle royale” between “original recipe nutballs” and

  • Defense Department holds press briefing

    Defense Department spokesman John Kirby briefs the media at the Pentagon.

  • This Is the Only Reason I'd Ever Claim Social Security at 62

    When you reach 62, you become eligible to claim Social Security benefits. Since the income reduction is substantial if you opt for the earliest possible Social Security benefit, waiting is often the right financial move. Although I ideally want to wait until at least my full retirement age -- and probably until 70 -- in order to claim Social Security benefits, there's one circumstance that would cause me to change my plans and begin benefits at 62.

  • Barnette blames Sean Hannity for loss in Pennsylvania

    Failed GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette took to Twitter to blame Fox News host Sean Hannity for her primary election loss. “Never forget what Sean Hannity did in this race,” she said in a video posted on Twitter Wednesday. “Almost single handedly Sean Hannity sowed deep seeds of disinformation, flat out lies every night…

  • The baby formula shortage is a problem. Is Congress the right institution to solve it?

    The baby formula shortage is a major problem.