CPAC organizer blasts 'media hysteria' over coronavirus

The chief organizer of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) attacked a protégé of former White House adviser Steve Bannon for spreading “near panic” about the group’s recent annual gathering, feeding what he called “media hysteria” that members of Congress and other high-level attendees might have been infected with the coronavirus at this year’s event.

The comments by American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp during an interview on Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast were the latest sign of internal feuding among President Trump’s allies about the severity of the coronavirus crisis and how CPAC organizers responded to information that one of their attendees was ill from the virus.

Five members of Congress — including new acting White House chief of staff Rep. Mark Meadows and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz — have placed themselves under quarantine and are working from home after learning they might have interacted with a New Jersey doctor who had a gold package VIP ticket to CPAC, which was held at a hotel in suburban Maryland between Feb. 26 and 29. The infected doctor is now hospitalized with the coronavirus.

But Schlapp singled out Raheem Kassam, a British-born conservative provocateur who co-hosts a podcast with Bannon and formerly served as a London-based editor for Breitbart News, for needlessly stoking fears among CPAC attendees by tweeting about those who might have been exposed to the doctor. Kassam has said he went public after he and others at the event came down with flu-like symptoms, but Schlapp suggested he did so because was disgruntled about not being invited to be a speaker at CPAC.

Instead of quietly going to the doctor, “what this gentleman decided to do was take to Twitter and induce a near panic,” Schlapp told “Skullduggery.” “I'm sorry that Raheem was not included on our speaker schedule, and I'm sorry that he has a bone to pick with us. But using a health care moment where people are worried, to use that to try to stick a stake in my heart, was a mistake.”

He added: “And I think the conservatives who have acted irresponsibly here, I hold them in the same contempt as I hold reporters who are simply trying to make this a big political deal.”

Contacted Wednesday by Yahoo News, Kassam disputed Schlapp’s characterization.

“For Matt to come out and attack me personally — this goes to what he’s concerned about: It’s about Matt Schlapp’s public image and it’s not the health and welfare of those who attended CPAC. … Look, I understand for Matt this is a PR crisis, but this is a health crisis. … I feel very bad he has this PR disaster on his hands, but I’m going to look after my friends.”

Kassam said he decided to go public out of a sense of civic duty after he and others at CPAC who felt ill weren’t being given timely information about their potential exposure to the virus. It was only after he did so that members of Congress — including Cruz, Meadows, Doug Collins of Georgia, Paul Gosar of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida — publicly announced they were quarantining themselves. Gaetz even thanked him for alerting him, Kassam said.

“My phone was blowing up all weekend,” Kassam said. “That’s a panic. People are reaching out to me because they couldn’t get any answers out of the ACU.” Kassam said as many as a dozen people contacted him telling him that they were also feeling ill after attending CPAC. “We had flu symptoms —headaches, chest tightening — I’ve had congestion, a fever,” he said. Kassam said he was tested for the virus on Tuesday and is awaiting the results, which he expects to get on Friday.

The spat between Schlapp and Kassam came as CPAC sought to calm fears by sending out an email Wednesday to thousands of attendees assuring them that the infected conference-goer — whom the group has not publicly identified — did not attend any breakout sessions and “limited his interactions to very few people.”

“We have tried to be clear about this, but to clear up any confusion: ANY individual who had direct contact with the individual who tested positive has been contacted in a one-on-one capacity,” reads the email, a copy of which was obtained by Yahoo News. “Additionally, attendees that we believe may have been in the same room with him at some point have been contacted on a one-on-one basis, as well.”