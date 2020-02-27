CPAC speaker instructs crowd to boo Mitt Romney 'every time his name is mentioned'

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah.) isn't getting the warmest of receptions at the Conservative Political Action Conference he was specifically not invited to.

The Utah Senator and 2012 Republican presidential nominee's name was mentioned during Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk's CPAC speech on Thursday, at which point the crowd booed and Kirk encouraged this as the proper response.

"Correct," Kirk said. "Every time his name is mentioned, you should respond that way."

Kirk went on to rage that Romney "lied to every single person in this room" and voted "for that sham, unconstitutional impeachment." Romney was the only Republican senator to vote in favor of convicting President Trump in his impeachment trial, as well as the only senator in U.S. history to vote to remove a president of his party.

After his vote to call additional witnesses in the impeachment trial, CPAC organizer Matt Schlapp said Romney was not invited to the event, with Schlapp later saying, "I'd actually be afraid for his physical safety" because "people are so mad at him." This type of backlash is something Romney clearly expected, saying in an interview the day of his impeachment vote, "the personal consequences, the political consequences that fall on me as a result of that are going to be extraordinary."









