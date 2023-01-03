CPACharge Launches Integration With Quickbooks Online Benefitting Accounting Professionals

Online Payment Solution Developed Specifically For CPA’s Enhances Services With All-In-One Accounting Management Software

CPACharge, an online payment solution developed specifically for accounting professionals, announced a new partnership with leading accounting software platform, QuickBooks Online. This new integration gives small and medium-sized CPA firms access to a user-friendly accounting management system. This integration provides CPACharge users the benefit of automatically uploading CPACharge transactions through Quickbooks Online. QuickBooks’ technology provides real-time insights, profits, and taxes.

Accounting firms operations can run at a faster pace with updates occurring automatically with less general maintenance of the hard drive needed. According to Trustradius, 70% of businesses have reported a strong ROI when adding automation to their accounting process.

“We are very proud to launch this partnership with CPACharge and provide an integration with a leading payment software that will ultimately make operations run smoother for our customers,” said Sasan Goodarzi. “Quickbooks and CPACharge performing together will provide an all-in-one solution that will help accounting professionals run their entire operation.”

High-efficiency accounting firms require a detailed accounting process and intense data recording. Cloud accounting software provides more flexibility in accounting firms of all sizes. Quickbooks’ platform has secure form recognition and codification as well as other tools that improve areas of a firm's needs.

“We are excited to launch the CPACharge integration with Quickbooks, which is sure to provide our customers with a reliable solution and extend the versatility of services CPACharge grants customers with,” said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of CPACharge. “Accounting professionals are adapting to the new ways of doing business and CPACharges’ seamless platform giving full control in the most convenient way possible.”

About Intuit

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. For more information visit Quickbooks.intuit.com

About CPACharge

CPACharge, an AffiniPay solution, is an online payment solution developed specifically for CPA firms, giving professionals a secure way to accept credit, debit and eCheck payments. AffiniPay is headquartered in Austin, Texas and offers a modern payment gateway that integrates with more than 40 software solutions and is trusted by 50,000 firms. CPACharge is the only payment solution offered as a Member Discount Partner by the AICPA and recommended by more than 35 state CPA societies. Visit cpacharge.com to learn more.

