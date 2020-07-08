CPC Introduces New Solution for High-Flow Bioprocessing Demands

MPU Series Designed to Help Address Capacity Constraints

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CPC (Colder Products Company), part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and maker of a broad range of single-use connectors, has introduced the 1" MPU Series connector for use with high-volume, large-flow fluid transfer in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

"As biopharmaceutical companies face capacity pressures, there is a need for components that support production optimization, including higher flow rates and seamless system integration," said John Boehm, Vice President of Biopharma at CPC. "Our goal is to help biopharma make the most of the production capacities they currently have and grow with them as they expand."

The new 1" MPU connector enables rapid fill and emptying of bioprocessing containers, which increases efficiency for bulk liquid transfer.

A 2019 survey of 341 global biopharmaceutical experts reported that more than 60 percent of commercial manufacturer respondents expect that their facilities will experience moderate-to-severe production capacity constraints in five years. The same survey identified adding in-house capacity, whether downstream (36.3%) or upstream (25.1%), as critical for avoiding significant capacity constraints.

The new MPU 1" connector offers higher flow rates than the existing 3/4" MPU, which has delivered reliable, leak-free performance for biopharmaceutical manufacturers for more than 20 years. The new product can be used with applications requiring a 1" connector for capsule filters, single-use bioreactors, mixing and storage tanks, chromatography skids, transfer lines and more.

The MPU connector helps to maintain smooth internal flow by minimizing transitional flow disruptions and fluid turbulence during liquid transfer and reducing the risk of product shear during processing. The MPU's new dual latching mechanism enables an easy twist-to-connect design that locks securely and guards against accidental disconnects, operator handling errors and potential contamination of the fluid path.

For more information about the performance and versatility of the MPU series or any of the other 10,000+ innovative connection solutions CPC offers, please visit www.cpcworldwide.com.

About CPC:

CPC (Colder Products Company) is the leader in single-use connection technology, offering a wide variety of connectors for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Innovative, flexible designs easily combine multiple components and systems including process containers, tubing manifolds, transfer lines, bioreactors and other bioprocess equipment. Robust single-use connectors maintain media sterility and integrity while improving production yields, decreasing time to market and reducing costs. The company's well-known AseptiQuik® connectors provide quick and easy sterile connections even in non-sterile environments. Learn more about AseptiQuik connectors and our entire portfolio at cpcworldwide.com/bio. Connect with confidence with CPC, an operating company within Dover Corporation.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

CPC Contact:

Jana Stender

(612) 564-2053

jana.stender@cpcworldwide.com



Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com



Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

agaliuk@dovercorp.com

