AT-CPC of Ohio Announces Separation from Calyx Peak Companies, New Brands

AKRON, Ohio, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AT-CPC of Ohio, LLC, one of Ohio's leading Level 1 Medical Marijuana Cultivators and Processors, formally announced today its separation from Calyx Peak Companies. AT-CPC of Ohio is now wholly owned and operated within Ohio and has rebranded under the name Klutch Cannabis.

New Brands – Improved Products

Klutch Cannabis also introduced its list of brands and new product lineup. Ohio patients will soon be able to purchase products under the following:

Klutch Cannabis , which will feature a wide range of flower and processed products, with a focus on variety and accessibility for Ohio patients.

which will feature a premier line of flower and processed products showcasing some of the most limited, sought after, and award-winning genetics in the world. Klutch Mind and Body, which will function as a wellness line and will feature products formulated to resemble more traditional medical and wellness products, such as tinctures, capsules, lotions and other new creative forms of medicine currently being developed in house.

Overall, Klutch will continue to differentiate itself by offering rare, coveted, and premium strains of cannabis, along with a premier line of inventive processed products showcasing some of the best medicine Ohio has to offer.

"At a time when the cannabis industry is reeling from economic hardship and the remnants of prohibition, the Klutch family of brands has been born out of our commitment to double down on the promise we've made to Ohio patients," said Klutch's Founder and CEO, Adam Thomarios. "Our entire team works tirelessly to bring patients some of the best medicine available on the market. We take pride in that commitment every day, always."

Patients who rely on the products produced by the company can also rejoice. "We have the same Ohio management team, but our ability to continuously produce and develop unparalleled products and the speed at which we execute on our vision will improve," said Thomarios. "The change is extremely positive for our employees and the patients we serve. We're excited for what the future holds."

About Klutch Cannabis

Klutch Cannabis is a leading Cultivator and Processor that is setting the standard for connoisseur-grade cannabis products in the Midwest. Founded in April of 2020 in Akron, Ohio, Klutch prides itself on its patient-focused commitment to quality, hard work, and honor. The company cultivates a host of rare, coveted, and award-winning phenotypes under its Klutch Cannabis and Klutch Select brands, and markets cannabis-infused wellness products under its Klutch Mind and Body brand. Klutch also holds an Ohio-exclusive partnership with the lauded cannabis brand Josh D, founded by one of the originators of Los Angeles' OG Kush movement and first-place finisher at the 2019 Emerald Cup in the Licensed Mixed Lighting Flower Category. For more information, please visit www.KlutchCannabis.com.

Pete Nischt, Esq.

Chief Compliance and Communications Director

Info@KlutchCannabis.com

