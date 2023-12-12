CPCC student receives scholarship honoring fallen CMPD officer Mia Goodwin

A woman in law enforcement has received a scholarship in honor of fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin.

Rachel Armstrong attends Central Piedmont Community College.

On Monday, she received a $10,000 scholarship towards her tuition.

The scholarship was established last year. It was created for a student studying law enforcement or criminal justice.

ALSO READ: Bridge over I-85 dedicated to fallen CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Armstrong is passionate about the field.

She also plans to work for the Huntersville Police Department upon graduation.

VIDEO: Bridge over I-85 dedicated to fallen CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin