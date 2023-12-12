CPCC student receives scholarship honoring fallen CMPD officer Mia Goodwin
A woman in law enforcement has received a scholarship in honor of fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin.
Rachel Armstrong attends Central Piedmont Community College.
On Monday, she received a $10,000 scholarship towards her tuition.
The scholarship was established last year. It was created for a student studying law enforcement or criminal justice.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Armstrong is passionate about the field.
She also plans to work for the Huntersville Police Department upon graduation.
