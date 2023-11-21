CPD: 1 person in critical condition after shooting in Over-the-Rhine

TechCrunch

China — the biggest internet market globally with more than 1 billion users — is no stranger to online censorship. Earlier this month, client software Clash for Windows, a popular proxy tool that helps users bypass firewalls and circumvent China's censorship system, suddenly stopped appearing on GitHub: The repository had been the main route for users to download it and the developer to update it. After deleting the repository, the developer of Clash for Windows, who goes by the pseudonym @Fndroid, posted on X that they would stop updating the tool, with no further detail.