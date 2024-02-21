CPD: 9 armed robberies reported in an hour on North Side

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department has issued a community alert after nine armed robberies occurred within an hour on the North Side on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

According to the Chicago Police Department, nine armed robberies reportedly occurred nine within an hour in the city’s Irving Park, West Ridge, Lincoln Square, Edgewater, and Rogers Park neighborhoods on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The following locations are where the armed robberies occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

3400 block of West Waveland Avenue at 6:30 a.m.

3100 block of West Grace Street at 6:40 a.m.

1900 block of West Hood Avenue at 6:52 a.m.

2600 block of West Berwyn Avenue at 6:55 a.m.

6300 block of North Paulina Street at 7 a.m.

1400 block of West Rosemont Avenue at 7:05 a.m.

6900 block of North Sheridan Road at 7:11 a.m.

1400 block of West Arthur Avenue at 7:15 a.m.

1300 block of West Loyola Avenue between 7:15-7:30 a.m.

During the incidents, victims were walking on the sidewalk when a white Kia Optima with Illinois license plates pulled up and two suspects then exited the vehicle. A third offender waited in the driver’s seat of the Kia during the incidents.

The suspects then robbed the victims of their personal belongings. In several incidents, the suspects beat the victims with their hands, feet, and possibly an unknown blunt objecting in one of the robberies.

The suspects have been described as three African-American or Hispanic males, between 18 and 25-years-old, wearing hooded sweatshirts and dark colored face coverings.

No further information has been provided at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

The Chicago Police Department want to remind residents if you are confronted by an assailant to remain calm, remember any unique physical characteristics, never pursue a fleeing assailant, and immediately report the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-744-8263 or 312-746-7394.

